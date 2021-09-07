MONUMENT • As the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 has made communication one of the priorities of its strategic plan, Mark Belcher is excited to have a role in maintaining it.
Belcher was recently hired by D-38 to serve as its director of communication.
His career that includes roles in communications and journalism has taught him it takes a team to bring projects and communications to life, and he is grateful to be with “a great team at D-38,” he said.
Belcher is originally from Buffalo, N.Y., and met his wife Alison, an Aurora native, while the pair worked for competing news stations in Buffalo.
In New York, Belcher worked as New Media Producer for the Buffalo Bills football team, of which he is a huge fan, for a season, and later covered the team after moving into the field fo broadcast journalism.
Eventually, his wife wanted to move back to Colorado and Belcher joined her in her journey to return home.
After coming to Colorado, he worked as an executive producer for Denver 7, where he remembers feeling that he and his colleagues made a difference through their news coverage.
In 2017, he took a role with the Marketing and Communications team at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where his accomplishments included helping to launch a national advertising campaign and building new communications and marketing tools. He also assisted as the CU navigated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve taken away from my work in news, marketing and communication is that nothing is accomplished alone,” Belcher said.
Belcher joined the D-38 staff in July.
With one the goals of District 38’s strategic plan being “building strong relationships through effective communication,” Belcher realizes his role is entirely aligned with it. He said he is planning to be a conduit for conversations, which energizes him.
“We have a community that wants to be involved, and I’m looking forward to working with all parties to help meet our district’s strategic goals,” Belcher said. “I am looking forward to applying skills gained throughout my journey through journalism, marketing and communications to help build a new blend of channels and avenues to tell our story, listen to our stakeholders and create positive relationships.”
With transparency being of high importance to the school district’s leadership, Belcher is committed to the district’s goal of being transparent through its decision-making processes and actions, he said.
“Transparency equals trust,” he said. “We hope the community will see their feedback is actively sought and woven into district decisions as we continue to spotlight our commitment to transparency.”
Belcher said what attracted him to working with D-38 was the opportunity to work in the field, where the district’s mission is giving every student a high-quality education. It was this and the opportunity to work with an innovative team under schools superintendent KC Somers that drew him to D-38.
“Playing even a small part in our mission to help students prepare for future success is priceless,” he said. “District 38 has an incredible history, but also has great opportunities and potential for growth. I see all the possibilities we have in front of us, and I’m excited to dig in and help D-38 achieve in the future.”
In his free time, Belcher enjoys exploring nature and hiking with his wife and their goldendoodle, Macklin. They also like to frequent local shops and restaurants on the weekends as he has a passion for cooking and attempting to hone his skills at the grill.