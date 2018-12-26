It’s been more than six months since the Monument Board of Trustees fired its former Town Manager Chris Lowe in June. Monument announced Dec. 14 that Mike Foreman, who has 35 years experience in local government, will be serving as interim town manager for the next four months.
Interim town manager is a temporary position. Foreman’s short-term contract gives the Board of Trustees four months to assess his performance before hiring him, explained Mayor Don Wilson.
“It allows the board to make sure we’re getting what we want for a town manager,” Wilson said. “It allows for a trial period to make sure we’re picking the right town manager for Monument as a whole.”
Before coming to Monument, Foreman was the city manager for Craig, Colo. In March, the Craig City Council terminated Foreman from his position for undisclosed personnel issues. The Craig Press published an article March 14 that said the decision to terminate Foreman might have violated Colorado Open Meetings Law since the decision was made behind closed doors and without a vote.
The knowledge of Foreman’s termination did not deter Wilson or the board from appointing him to the interim position.
“Town managers typically don’t have long life spans due to the turnover of the board,” Wilson said. “I feel it’s fairly common for that scenario to come up ... . Whenever new board members get elected, they like to get started and change things as soon as possible.”
A town manager is one of the only employees that the board can fire, he explained. Changing leadership comes with new goals, resulting in some town hall officials being fired and new ones being hired to fill their positions.
Foreman expects the board to assess his performance during his four months as interim town manager.
“Honestly, I want to be the next town manager,” he said. “Everything that I’m going to be doing is preparing (the board) to make an easy choice to make me the future town manager.”
There’s no guarantee that Foreman will be chosen as Monument’s next town manager. Wilson said the board may consider other candidates in the coming months. Foreman said he will have no role in the hiring process.
Foreman also served as a town manager in Celina, Texas. Throughout his career in local government, he gained experience in planning and development, code enforcement and building inspection. If hired as town manager, Foreman would work closely with the board and staff while overseeing regular, day-to-day operations at town hall.
“We have an unbelievable, professional staff in every department,” he said. “I would love to work with the staff to serve the citizens of Monument.”
He said he would pursue projects to purify and recycle Monument’s wastewater back into the community. Foreman has spoken with Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish about ways to improve Monument’s infrastructure, such as fixing the water storage tank.
Foreman said he’d promote a transparent, open-door policy that keeps the public informed and encourages feedback from residents who have ideas on how to improve Monument. When it’s feasible, he said he’d use local businesses to provide services to the Town of Monument.
“One thing I’ve always promoted as a manager is to try to use as many of the local companies as possible,” he said. “It’s got to be efficient for us, but it’s also got to be cost effective.”
Foreman signed on as interim town manager Dec. 11, and his contract will last until April. The board may or may not decide to hire him within that timeframe.