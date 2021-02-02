Looking for a new place in the Pikes Peak region to cross-country ski? Mueller State Park might be the spot.
In a first-year move, officials at the preserve of meadows and forests in Teller County recently announced grooming two loops when conditions allow.
One is the 2-mile Stoner Mill Trail, rated as moderate and accessed from the School Pond trailhead. An easier option is a mile loop on the Grouse Mountain campground road.
A news release indicated staff hopes to expand groomed trails depending on snowpack.
“We are not a ski area and we’re not trying to be,” park manager Brian Kerrigan said in the release. “This is perfect for those who want to spend a day close to home in the outdoors and in the snow. And where else can you ski groomed trails for $9 a day?”
That’s the price of a day pass per vehicle. Snowshoers are also welcome but are being asked to keep their tracks separate from the groomed ski tracks.
