In the last few weeks, two new open spaces were unveiled in El Paso County — one of them in nearby Palmer Lake.
April 7 was the official opening of Santa Fe Open Space in Palmer Lake. And on March 23, the 495-acre Kane Ranch Open Space was unveiled near Fountain.
And, not to be forgotten, the 1,070-acre Pineries Open Space in Black Forest debuted in June 2020.
Including Santa Fe Open Space, there are now 10 publicly available open spaces in the county — lands open to “passive recreation” — hiking, biking and horseback riding.
We are fortunate to have these escapes so readily available to us. They attract new residents, bring in outside visitors, and keep existing residents happy.
And more are in mind for the future.
El Paso County still has more than 950 acres of undeveloped open space that’s now closed to the public.
“It takes a while to acquire these sites,” Ross Williams, El Paso County Community Services Park Planner, told Tribune sister paper The Gazette this month.
“It takes resources to acquire and maintain them. And we don’t want to overstress our system; we don’t want to open a site and not be able to manage it.”
For Santa Fe Open space, the county spent $340,000 to buy 65 acres on the southern slopes of Ben Lomand Mountain in May 2017. A master plan was developed in concert with residents, government agencies an outdoor groups. The county commissioners unanimously approved the plan in March of last year.
The open space is named for the historic railroad line-turned New Santa Fe Regional Trail.
The McGuire family once owned the land, and Catherine McGuire and her brother Tom Close were among those present at the grand opening and ribbon cutting April 7.
Years ago, the McGuire clan recognized the importance of preserving the land amid increasing county-wide development, The Gazette reported.
The family put the land into a conservation easement in 2003 to protect and preserve it.
“It needed to happen, because it belongs to all of us,” Close told The Gazette.
Thanks to that family’s foresightedness, and the planning efforts of many, the new open space provides an opportunity to experience the “natural foothills environment in close vicinity to urbanized areas and major trailheads,” including the New Santa Fe Regional Trail, states the county website. There are views of nearby Elephant Rock and Ben Lomand Mountain, which sit outside the open space boundaries, and a 1.75-mile single-track circuit for bicyclists and hikers reached in half a mile up the regional trail from Palmer Lake Recreation Area.
Rusted cars and ranch equipment area scattered around, recalling the land’s ranching history.
The parks and open spaces are what I love most about living in the Pikes Peak region.
It takes just minutes to get to one from most places in the county, so there’s no excuse (not usually ... for me, at least) not to get the dog in the car and go.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.