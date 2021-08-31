MONUMENT • Monument Academy has a new chief operating officer as its east campus adds 10th grade to the new building.
Merlin Holmes was hired earlier this year by Monument Academy to succeed Christianna Herrera as the charter’s chief operating officer. Two of the charter schools Holmes has helped start over the course of his career have been ranked among the best high schools in Colorado, he said.
Holmes was born and raised on a farm in Southwest Kansas. From that environment, he feels he learned the value of work and family. Later, he married his high school sweetheart after graduating college and now has five children, all of whom are adults.
His family moved to the Pikes Peak area in 1996, seeking better education opportunities for their family’s hearing-impaired daughter, who was 7 years old at the time. They bought a fixer-upper of a home in Monument in 2003 and have enjoyed being a part of the community ever since, he said.
Holmes decided on a career in education because of the positive influence from many of his teachers and coaches during his K-12 education experience, particularly his favorite science teacher. During his first couple years of college, Holmes was undecided what he wanted to do with his love of science, but as time went on, he decided teaching and coaching was his calling.
He developed a love for teaching as many of his students won awards, regional competitions and college scholarships, Holmes said.
“I believe my primary role is to make others successful,” he said. “This was also true of my career as an administrator.”
Holmes’ track record for helping schools become successful will be true for Monument Academy and its new east campus, he said. For the present academic year, the east campus, dedicated to the academy’s middle and high school grades, added 10th grade inside its walls, with 11th and 12th to follow.
“This means we are growing close to 100 students per year at that campus and running out of space soon,” Holmes said.
With a strong history of success at Monument Academy, this will be the precursor to launching a successful high school program, he said. He was also excited by Monument Academy’s core knowledge curriculum and classical instructional approach.
“Teachers are enthusiastic about what they do, and parents who are involved are part of what makes Monument Academy a great place for students, parents, staff and for me,” Holmes said.
Another aspect of Holmes’ new role with Monument Academy is continuing the relationship which the charter has with the Lewis Palmer School District. Holmes said D38 superintendent Dr. K.C. Somers and Herrera had improved the relationship between the district and the charter. Somers and Holmes have already met, Holmes said, and continue to build upon that relationship.
“We are both dedicated to serving students in this community, even though the structure and program of our charter school might be a bit different,” Holmes said.
Holmes also has experience as a district superintendent, which he feels helps keep the relationship moving in a positive direction, he said.
“By working together we all make it stronger,” he said. “If we are all focused on serving the students, many of the issues that can arise between a district and the charter schools it authorizes are greatly diminished.”
As for the continued construction of the Monument Academy east campus, Holmes said the second phase of the campus is planned to be built and ready to serve additional students by the fall of 2023. This would involve another academic wing, a full-size competition gymnasium, additional locker rooms, dining commons, an athletic field and a library.
Additional athletics, clubs and other activities for high school will continue to develop as the charter’s enrollment grows.