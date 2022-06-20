It was far from the first time something like this had happened. But maybe it was the last straw.
In May 2021, a private music festival in Castle Rock needed to add female representation to its heavily male lineup. Organizers reached out to a female musician and asked her to put together an all-girl band for the fest.
They were going to be billed as something like “Women of Bluegrass.”
“It was so unoriginal,” said Bonnie Sims, one of the four members of the makeshift band. “There have been so many bands called that.”
Sims and the other three women, each established in the Colorado bluegrass and folk scene, knew what this was. They were the token girl act, just like they had been many times and in many forms before. They played the show anyway, just like they had before.
Something unexpected happened this time. They found a sort of instant magic playing together.
“Originally we were just going to play this one gig,” Sims said. “Then we had so much fun that it was like, nah, we’re going to keep doing this.”
They booked more gigs. They built a website and social media pages. They got a booking agent. They came up with a name that’s purposefully playful and the opposite of ladylike: Big Richard Band.
It comes with a tagline of sorts: “Bluegrass with a side of lady rage.”
Each lady has earned respect in terms of musicianship.
They each grew up playing in family bands and found formidable spots in the Colorado music scene. Each of their careers impress with lists of accomplishments.
Here’s a glimpse:
Sims, who plays the mandolin, has spent the last 15 years in a popular duo with her husband, Taylor. Their song “I See Red” recently went viral after being featured in a Netflix show.
Sims is joined by Joy Adams, a cellist who tours with Colorado favorite Nathaniel Rateliff, has performed with Barry Manilow and Ben Folds and recorded cello for the Grammy and Emmy-award winning soundtrack for Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.”
Next up is Emma Rose, a bass player and guitarist known for her other band, Sound of Honey, and for lending her talents to Daniel Rodriguez and Whippoorwill.
Eve Panning, the band’s fiddler player, has taught elementary and middle school orchestra, played in The Lonesome Days and toured with Yonder Mountain String Band.
They’ve earned the title of supergroup. They’ve also earned those feelings of rage.
“We never get to just be a musician. We’re the female musician,” Sims said. “It has infuriated me my whole life.”
For her, playing in Big Richard Band has felt “cathartic.”
“When you look at the jam band scene, it’s really heavily male,” she said. “The Colorado scene was hungry for this kind of act. A more ragey, old-timey bluegrass act that happens to be all women.”
The band plays traditional bluegrass; cover songs by Gillian Welch, The Chicks and Billie Eilish; and originals. They plan to record an album this year.
Over the last year, Big Richard Band has found quick bursts of success, such as playing Telluride Bluegrass Festival and opening for Sam Bush.
“Some of those gigs put us on the map in a way,” Sims said. “It created a lot of momentum.”
It’s created something special for the four women.
“We’re on the same page energetically and we lift each other up,” she said. “Being on stage with each other is a blast and people can feel that.”
Contact the writer: amanda.hancock@gazette.com