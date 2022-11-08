Earlier this year, Monument-based Formosa Bites Food Truck was on an upward trajectory. Business was booming, selling street food with a southeastern Asian flair out of the bright blue truck emblazoned with the slogan: “Happiness you can taste.”
As reported previously in The Tribune, Formosa Bites is a family affair owned by Terry Hsieh, and his wife Doreen Lim. Even their two young sons enthusiastically participated in promoting the success of the business.
Unfortunately, disaster struck in July.
The truck suffered a blown tire that resulted in significant damage to the undercarriage, body and fuel system. The hope was that the truck could be repaired, but the opposite has proven to be true. This continuing nightmare in an unstable economy has resulted in the truck still sitting in a repair lot as ongoing roadblocks have become increasingly unmovable.
Finding the parts needed to make the repairs, along with locating a repair shop willing and able to meet repair challenges, has resulted in a dead end for Hseih and Lim.
As summer has passed into fall, Hsieh says he has dealt with setbacks with repair shops and his insurance company. Hsieh also has no way to have the truck towed from its current location.
As the option to get the truck repaired has been unsuccessful, an alternate option could be for the insurance company to total the truck. As Hsieh puts it: “the insurance company is ghosting us” along with multiple repair shops and the company that initially modified the truck with the onboard kitchen space.
With a new baby on the way, Hsieh and Lim are currently making lemonade out of lemons as they utilize commercial kitchen space to prepare their delectable potstickers to keep the business going. These frozen tidbits are available for sale via text to Terry Hsieh at 303-746-3416. More information can be found on Formosa Bites’ Facebook page, (facebook.com/formosabitesco).
Feedback has been very positive from former and new customers. Orders for potstickers (vegetarian and pork), chili oil and sauce can be picked up from the commercial kitchen.
“We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received so far from the community,” says Hsieh. “My goal is to be able to support my family.”