All Pikes Peak Reads is a book club for the whole region.
There might not be wine, snacks and gossip, but there are esteemed literature, bestselling author visits and other activities.
Each of the three books selected for this year’s Pikes Peak Library District’s program revolve around the theme of reinvention: “Who hasn’t been reinventing themselves in the past two years?” said PPLD Senior Librarian Heidi Buljung.
For adults, there’s “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean, the New York Times bestselling author of the 1998 nonfiction book “The Orchid Thief,” which was adapted into the 2002 film “Adaptation.” Dubbed a book of the year by the Times, the 2018 nonfiction “Library Book” chronicles the devastating 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Central Library and the eight years it took to reinvent the library, while also examining the history of libraries.
“Her book is a love letter to libraries,” Buljung said. “You get a mystery story interwoven with what libraries are as institutions. What better place for reinvention than a library?”
The young-adult title “Scythe,” a 2016 dystopian YA novel by New York Times bestselling author Neal Shusterman, is set in a world where death doesn’t exist. Scythes are the only ones who can end life, and must do so to keep the population under control. Two teens are selected to apprentice to a scythe, a job they don’t want but must master.
“It’s reinventing the concept of death,” Buljung said, “and reinventing one’s self when that happens. It’s an action-packed plot.”
Leslie Connor’s 2018 children’s novel, “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle,” is the final All Pikes Peak Reads selection. Mason’s struggling under the weight of his learning disabilities, the death of his best friend and the neighborhood bullying he and his friend endure.
“It’s a fine example of a children’s book that builds emotional intelligence in young readers,” Buljung said, “and inspires them to seek real friendship and loyalty, and explore the truth and find their voice.”
All Pikes Peak Reads programming will begin in September, and includes visits by Orlean and Shusterman, and virtual visits with Connor. Books are available at all PPLD locations, including on OverDrive, a digital reading platform, as e-books. The adult and children’s books also are available in OverDrive as audiobooks.
More information and scheduling can be found online at ppld.org/appr.
