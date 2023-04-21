Music lovers will appreciate Notes, the new neighborhood bar in Northgate.

“It’s a Las Vegas cocktail bar meets Nashville,” said Chloe Hoeft, director of communications for Notes Live, the parent brand for Notes; Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers; Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern; and The Sunset Amphitheater, the 8,000-seat outdoor music venue expected to open in summer 2024.

“It’s like what happens in Nashville — you open the door and there’s always something on the stage.”

The bar, formerly Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers, with its west-facing patio, lives at 13141 Bass Pro Drive, across a parking lot from music venue Boot Barn Hall. It opened in October.

True to its name, the watering hole pays homage to musicians, with memorabilia covering the walls, including autographed guitars, records and a mural of famous faces, such as Elvis, Tanya Tucker and Tina Turner.

In addition to an upscale menu — think fancy bar food, such as cheese curds, fish and chips, burgers and tacos — Notes offers a music-related activity almost every day of the week. Mondays and Tuesdays might be ideal for those seeking a little less social stimulation.

Weekends mean jazz brunches with bottomless cocktails. Every once in a while, they substitute in a Broadway brunch and invite local singers to belt musical soundtracks, such as “Grease” and “Chicago,” over scrambled eggs. Sunday nights are for poker; Wednesdays feature music bingo and karaoke; Thursdays offer live music for a cause, where proceeds go to a nonprofit in the Pikes Peak region; Fridays bring more live music of all genres; and Saturdays include a DJ.

You can find the schedule at notesbar.com.

