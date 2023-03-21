BLACK FOREST • While modern day threats to personal health continue to multiply, one Black Forest herbalist, aromatherapist and aesthetician looks to help people return to basic health and wellness options used throughout history.

Marissa Searle, Black Forest, had a soft opening for what is the first brick and mortar location of her business Lavender & Thyme which offers apothecary solutions for wellness and skin care and soon holistic skin therapies. Located at 7655 Shoup Road in Black

Forest, her business has gone from being an online entity to having a store in one of the quaint cabins in the development on the southwest corner of the Shoup and Black Forest Road intersection.

Previously, Searle had a form of her business at home with an online presence, but after one of the retail cabins, where her store had a soft opening on March 1, became available she knew the time to have a shop had come.

For eight years of being an herbalist, the Lavender & Thyme owner had kept an eye on the cabin location and committed to opening a store in one of them.

“When it became available, I wasn’t quite ready to do it, because I’m still going to school to get my esthetician license,” Searle said. “But it was just the perfect opportunity and I couldn’t pass it up. These shops don’t stay available very long, so I jumped on it and made it work.”

The Lavender & Thyme website is now used as a place for clients to book appointments and scheduling for classes, of which Searle has already launched since the soft opening. The website also provides information on the owner’s operation and background in health and wellness.

The retail location offers wellness and skin products from local crafters, formulators and a couple local practitioners, one of which provide homeopath options. In addition, a full line of apothecaries is available at the store and continues to grow, featuring herbs which can be mixed in a drink or meals.

While esthetician services are expected to be available at the store starting this May, Searle presently offers classes at the location designed to teach clients how to create products using apothecary ingredients, providing education on the formulation of them to make products for skin and body. All of the classes featured are “make and take,” which has a group of 10 patrons learn to make these products, return home with their recipes and purchase ingredients from the store at a discount that night.

For example, one class in March features a class on making a whipped sugar scrub.

It is Searle’s goal to have practitioners visit as guests throughout the year to teach different holistic modalities, like homeopath, and including one woman who is going to demonstrate a cacao (chocolate) ceremony in the store.

Searle came to the area in 2010 from Wisconsin, having been attracted here by the landscape and enjoyment of the Rocky Mountains. She moved here with her two oldest children and has been residing in Black Forest since 2013.

She has studied some form of health since the age of 18 years, starting in physical approaches and even being a bodybuilder for a length of time. The owner started to learn more health and wellness approaches, diving into nutrition, when she got a little older and easier practices were no longer working, she said. Aromatherapy came a bit later.

When she had lost two babies, and had fallen extremely ill after the birth of her third child, doctors weren’t able to give any kind of help, Searle said. This is when she learned about herbalism.

“I dove more into the group I had already established from the other schooling I had done,” she said. “Herbalism helped with simple things like drinking a certain tea or having a specific tincture or whatever.

“Since then, it’s just been exploding and then with the skin care portion of it, it was just one more way to get people to feel empowered in their own health. Women, and men, love to feel good about their skin and I’m going to show them how to do it holistically.”

The owner’s aim is to teach others how to work on healing their inside, being most important, and then the outside as well, she said. Empowering people is the general mission of Lavender & Thyme by bringing back old-time remedies, hence the use of Thyme in the name of the business as a play on words.

“They’ve worked for humanity forever, and we’ve just kind of lost sight of that a little bit,” Searle said.

It’s important to Searle to teach people these approaches to wellness by returning to basics are not difficult, not too expensive and do not come with crazy side effects, she said.

The cabin location of the store fits into the theme of apothecary’s history. While apothecary was very popular in the 1800’s, the cabin was built in the 1950’s, just before approaches to wellness began to evolve into modern-day options of today.

“Back then, people respected the land,” Searle said. “They respected the herbs that grew in their yard. They didn’t just spray them with RoundUp and call them noxious weeds.”

Searle feels the need for holistic and apothecary approaches to health and wellness has been revived from the growing number of adversaries of modern day, like gluten intolerances and food allergies. She said humans have a survival instinct and when one approach to wellness isn’t working and people’s health continues to decline, many start to take notice of basic health options.

“Holistic health in itself has become trendy and it can go in all different directions, some helpful and some maybe not so much, but I really think it’s the frustration factor and this survival mode which people are going into to find older options,” Searle said. “They are seeing their grandmothers taking 75 pills and pass away from something else, and still had the same problems she started with. People are realizing there has to be a better way.”

The official grand opening celebration for Lavender & Thyme is April 1. The store will be open that day from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be at 10:30 a.m. The store will offer discounts throughout the day. There will be a woman performing live music and there will be prize basket giveaways. Searle’s youngest daughter will also have her herbal lemonade with lavender on hand for guests and Searle’s own raw chocolate. The same day, across Shoup Road, the Black Forest Community Center hosts an Easter egg hunt.