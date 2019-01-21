More than 40 people attended a Jan. 16 meeting about crime and Neighborhood Watch programs in Monument and the surrounding Tri-Lakes areas.
Brent Ambuehl of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gave an informative, 30-minute presentation about Neighborhood Watch, a voluntary program to help citizens make their neighborhoods and homes less vulnerable to crime. The program also works to increase cooperation with law enforcement to make communities safer, Ambuehl said.
Woodmoor resident Gordon Reichal organized the meeting at Wesley Owens Coffee & Cafe.
After serving for 42 years in the Air Force, Reichal said he is drawn to community service and got involved in Neighborhood Watch as a way to “coordinate with the sheriff’s office, support local law enforcement and keep communities safe.” Reichal referenced the phrase “see something, say something,” which begs the questions: “What do we look for?” and “To whom do we say something?” Ambuehl’s presentation provided answers to these questions.
Ambuehl is the Crime Prevention Coordinator for the sheriff’s office and the main point of contact for Neighborhood Watch programs, though for those who live within the city limits of Monument and Palmer Lake, their local police departments are the main points of contact. Other law enforcement personnel in attendance included Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool, Monument Police Community Resource Officer Andrew Romano and Jamey Bumgarner, the Batallion Chief of Administration for the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District.
Neighborhood Watch is not meant to be confrontational, but rather a source of information for local law enforcement that can’t be everywhere all the time.
“You know your neighborhoods better than we do,” Ambuehl said to the crowd. He also said population growth along the Front Range has created a concurrent growth in crime, not just in the Tri-Lakes area
As the Neighborhood Watch point of contact, Ambuehl explained that he can provide advice, but a neighborhood can run its Watch program however its citizens like. Ambuehl is available to provide Neighborhood Watch presentations to communities in community gathering spots like churches and fire stations.
He also said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) has received valuable leads via Neighborhood Watch programs, and Ambuehl highlighted new technology like the Ring Video Doorbell, which helped EPCSO solve 18 cases in 2018. Ring is a home security company owned by Amazon that “manufactures a range of home security products that incorporate outdoor motion based cameras and doorbells, such as the Ring Video Doorbell, that was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2013,” according to ring.com.
Ambuehl sends out emails to Neighborhood Watch networks every month or two with recent crime statistics so people are informed on crime trends. During the community meeting, Ambuehl stressed the importance of reporting even minor crimes. For example, even if nothing is stolen during a break-in, reporting the incident can help track crime patterns. He also warned that car theft increases in colder months when people often leave their cars running unattended to keep them warm. Thieves are on the lookout for empty cars puffing exhaust.
Ambuehl reminded attendees that when reporting an incident, contact law enforcement first so they can ask key questions, then relay the information to your Watch network. The EPCSO non-emergency contact number is 390-5555.
Also in attendance at the meeting was Tim Shaffer from Falcon, a volunteer with Sheriff’s Citizens Patrol. EPCSO provides training and radios to Citizens Patrol so members can communicate directly with the sheriff’s office. They have no enforcement authority, but they patrol neighborhoods looking for problems, helping vehicles in distress and providing home vacation checks for homeowners who are out of town. The Woodmoor Improvement Association also has another layer of security, Woodmoor Public Safety, which also helps patrol the community.
During a question-and-answer session, one attendee asked if there is a gang problem in the area. Ambuehl said that fortunately there is not a big local problem, however there are transient issues with gangs since I-25 serves as a corridor for criminal activity passing through the area. Ann-Marie Jojola, a local Neighborhood Watch, voiced her support of the program. She lives in Promontory Point and out of 265 homes, 65 homes are involved in the Watch program.
For more information on Neighborhood Watch, contact:
• Brent Ambuehl, 520-7151, neighborhoodwatch@elpaso.com, epcsheriffsoffice.com
• Palmer Lake Police Department, 481-2934
• Monument Police Department, 481-3253