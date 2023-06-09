El Paso County commissioners approved nearly 40 new homes on more than 100 acres just east of Black Forest, the most recent development to attract resident concern over water supply and wildlife-habitat loss.

The final planning stage of the 106-acre, 39-home expansion of the equestrian-centered Latigo Trails development, home to the Latigo Trails Equestrian Center operated by the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, moved forward with a 4-0 vote by commissioners.

Given that the parcel, situated between Meridian and Eastonville roads and south of Latigo Boulevard, is currently zoned for 2.5-acre lots, each of the proposed lots will be 2.5 acres or greater, said Kylie Bagley with the county Planning and Community Development Department.

Water will be provided by the Meridian Service Metropolitan District, while the Latigo Creek Metropolitan District will manage the two proposed retention ponds at the southeast and southwest corners of the property, project documents show.

But main arguments against the expansion arose over the fact that water sufficiency was not determined when the county approved the development's preliminary plan in 2001. Latigo Trails resident Carey Jones claimed that Meridian Service Metro District has "overcommitted" on water by including two future and unpermitted wells in a sufficiency report.

"These wells don't exist," Jones told commissioners. "This is not a future problem — they don't have the water today."

Tim McConnell, of applicant Drexel, Barrel & Co., said that a finding of water insufficiency in 2001 only came because Latigo Trails was in an early stage of development, and that water sufficiency finding is not necessary during the preliminary plan approval process. He said the intergovernmental agreement between the Latigo Creek and Meridian Service districts was still in the works at the time, but was finalized and "perfected" through the state in 2004.

"All of that has been hammered out (regarding) water rights in quality and quantity," McConnell said.

Senior Assistant County Attorney Lori Seago confirmed that adequate supply has since been reevaluated and found by the state engineer and El Paso County Attorney's Office. Including the 39 new homes, Meridian Service Metropolitan District would commit to provide approximately 1,763 acre-feet of water per year to existing developments, but has a minimum — and thus sufficient supply — of 1,911 acre-feet in water rights, Seago said.

"I understand Mr. Jones' concern that some of these wells have not yet been drilled; however, that's not something I typically take into account (when finding sufficiency)," Seago said. "I compare it to a subdivision that might come to you where the lots are on individual wells — typically those wells aren't in place, either, because the developer wants to ensure the project is approved before they go through the expense of drilling wells."

Amanda Campbell, also a Latigo Trails resident, raised concern over bald eagle habitat loss due to construction and said the developer had failed to meet federal permitting and conservation plan requirements.

Seago said that, based on a report prepared by Colorado-based Ecosystem Services on behalf of the developer, there are no trees or "known nesting sites" on the 106-acre site and that the developer has thus not violated federal code.

"The closest known nest site is about 18 miles away (from the site) for bald eagles," Seago said.