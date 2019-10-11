Wildfires will come to El Paso County again, says Oscar Martinez, with the Pikes Peak Ranger District.
Two of the most destructive wildfires in Colorado history — the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires happened here in 2012 and 2013, respectively, claiming the lives of four people and leveling more than 800 homes.
As snow piled up outside the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Station 1 on Thursday James Pauley, president and CEO of the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association met with state and county officials to discuss ways in which area homeowners have been mitigating property to reduce vulnerability to forest fire.
Eighty-five percent of homes lost to fire due to ember ignition of materials nearby, such as pine needles and leaves, officials said.
Wildfires are an ongoing and very serious public safety issue for Colorado, said Rep. Terri Carver, R-District 20, who serves on the Colorado Fire Commission. She cited parallels between Colorado's existing hazards and those that Paradise, Calif. faced prior to the 2018 Camp Fire — that state's deadliest, most destructive wildfire to date, with 85 fatalities and more than 153,000 acres burned.
“How do we work together to build and establish mitigated safety zones to save lives and property?” Carver asked.
Tom Welle, manager of the NFPA Denver field office, said, “wildfire is a national problem, but demands local solutions.” He said if homeowners take responsibility for creating defensible zones around their homes by eliminating combustible fuels, the chance of the home being consumed by fire decreases dramatically.
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Jamey Bumgarner commented that fire mitigation is like a "patch on a quilt. If everybody does their part, eventually it creates a continuous quilt of clearing throughout the community."
In 2002, the NFPA created Firewise USA to educate homeowners on steps they can take to lessen the risk of property loss due to fire. Today over 1,600 communities in 42 states are following the program's guidelines.
To keep radiant heat emitted by fire as far away from a home as possible, homeowners are encouraged to keep gutters clean and clear pine needles and leaves from the ground in a five-foot radius around the dwelling. Combustible vegetation, such as Gamble or scrub oak, should be removed within the five-foot defensible zone.
The plan outlines optimal amounts of space between plantings in zones that radiate outward from the house (see attached graphic) and identifies landscaping methods to influence fire behavior and lessen the chance it affects your home.
In 2019, the NFPA challenged active Firewise communities by creating the Sites of Excellence pilot project. This 24-month program encourages neighborhoods to expand fire mitigation strategies with the goal of enhancing safety and survivability.
The heavily-wooded, 515-acre Red Rock Ranch in Westcliffe, northern El Paso County, is one of these pilot sites and has been working to reduce its fire vulnerability since 2017. To date, 40% of the community has been mitigated, said RRR's Firewise Committee Chairman Dave Betzler. The committee works closely with the local fire department, using its wood chipper to clear brush and trees in the neighborhood of 600-plus residents.
The HOA has also been clearing combustibles from the sides of roadways to improve line of sight and reduce possible burning near escape routes. Limited evacuation methods can hinder resident’s ability to flee a fire, and can slow firefighter response, he said.
After meeting in the Monument fire station, the group went on a tour of Red Rock Ranch. The NFPA's Pauley noted that the efforts of the HOA's homeowners will be an extremely important model to other communities in reducing their wildfire vulnerability.
To learn more about preparing your home for wildfire go to tinyurl.com/y4kzcet4.