National Charity League, Colorado Springs Chapter, brings mothers and daughters together to volunteer in the community, and each fall, the group pauses to honor its senior girls with a Fall Tea. This year’s tea, held Nov. 13 at the Pinery at the Hill in Colorado Springs, offered a new twist: a celebration of international cultures and travel with the theme “Here, There and Everywhere.”
Senior class co-president and Discovery Canyon Campus student Ella Bender said, “The Class of 2023 reminds all of us that we can learn about, help, and connect with people from different backgrounds no matter where we are—in Colorado Springs or in other countries.”
The 14 girls in the chapter’s senior class spent months planning the Fall Tea — selecting the theme, venue, menu and entertainment — as part of their leadership training. Of those seniors, nine are from the north Springs/Tri-Lakes area, including two from DCC, two from Air Academy High School, four from Pine Creek High School and one from Palmer Ridge High School. Table decorations reflected countries the girls have visited, or want to see, and their traditional fashion show featured clothes inspired by those countries, provided by Fab’rik boutique.
Denver-based troupe Roshni captivated the crowd with a dance presentation and vignettes that told the group’s personal stories, including the challenge of interracial relationships and high expectations for the children of immigrants. Roshni director Deepali Lindblom explained the group’s mission, “Bringing people together, especially when they come from another country … or have not been included … we are a country where everybody has an opportunity.”
The 150 members in NCL, Colorado Springs Chapter, donate their time at 22 local and national philanthropies. The group aims to inspire social awareness and compassion through volunteer work, while developing leadership skills, and encouraging cultural experiences. In the past three years, the nonprofit group has contributed 6,322 volunteer hours in the community. The chapter will be accepting membership applications through Feb. 17, for mothers of daughters currently in sixth-ninth grades. Learn more at nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/coloradosprings.