The National Charity League’s (NCL) Colorado Springs chapter celebrated Oct. 21 in fine fashion at the Colorado Springs Country Club. Per tradition, the senior class in each NCL chapter across the country hosts a Fall Tea for its members. The girls who participate are provided with a budget and guidelines for the event, which they then use to select a venue, a menu and all of the many details that make each year’s event special. The Class of 2019 chose a Broadway theme, and the program included brunch, a guest speaker and the grand finale: the senior class fashion show.
This year’s speaker was Kelley Parker. Parker is the director of development at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and president of the board of directors for Jana’s Campaign, a national education and violence prevention organization. She engaged the audience as she spoke from the heart about relationship violence and empowerment, reminding each attendee of their self worth. She encouraged attendees to “surround yourselves with amazing people.”
Continuing the message of empowerment, the Women’s Resource Agency (WRA), one of approximately 20 philanthropies the chapter supports, was selected by the class to be this year’s fashion show partner. It was the perfect opportunity to better understand how this important organization assists local women by providing work-appropriate attire and career guidance at no cost. WRA stylists worked with each of the seniors to put together a work-appropriate outfit for daytime as well as a work-to-matinee and dinner outfit. These ensembles were selected based upon each model’s professional aspirations which ranged from art gallery curator to surgeon.
The fashion show was especially lively and professional, as KKTV newscaster Rebekah Hoeger served as the mistress of ceremonies. Hoeger provided the polish and know-how to both engage the audience and to ensure the models were comfortable as they showed off their attire. The senior class co-presidents, Julia Uddenberg, Macy Feign and Morgan Wilklow, ended the event by thanking all of the sponsors and inviting attendees to make a donation to WRA.
NCL is a nonprofit national organization established in 1925. In existence since 1990, the Colorado Springs chapter is the area’s oldest. Chapter events are held most months, and include a speaker or philanthropy activity. Members complete a specified number of volunteer hours each year at organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center. According to co-president Lora Franz, whose daughter, Keira, attends Lewis-Palmer High School: “NCL is a wonderful way for mothers and daughters from all across the city to work together to help the community (philanthropy), manage meetings and events (leadership), and learn more about the opportunities and organizations in Colorado Springs (culture). These three pillars are the focus of NCL and the organization provides a great way for mothers and daughters to experience these together.”
The Colorado Springs chapter will soon be accepting applications for membership.
Mothers of current sixth- through ninth-grade daughters are encouraged to visit the chapter’s website to learn more: coloradosprings.nationalcharityleague.org.