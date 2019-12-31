The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
After an injury, it can be difficult to get back into the swing of daily life, and some are even advised to give up their favorite hobbies to prevent further or future physical damage.
“I love the challenge of a patient who has been told they’ve had a chronic problem, and maybe they’ve given up things they used to love to do,” said Rebecca Dunbar, physical therapist and owner of Northgate Physical Therapy P.C. in Monument. “They’ll say, ‘I have this back problem and I was told I can never run again.’ I love to send them out and see them run again.”
For Dunbar and her staff, the name of the game is health; she opened the practice in Monument in 2013 to fill a need in the area for her services.
The practice specializes in individualized physical therapy plans and preventative care, including acute and chronic injuries, post-surgical cases, sports- and work-related injuries, neck and back injuries, and motor vehicle accidents, their website states. Treatment options include manual therapy, dry needling, kinesiotape, blood flow restriction (occluding blood to a working limb or limbs to increase the intensity of exercise and triggering increased strength and muscle growth), and/or neural mobilization (moving nerves to assess how they may be producing pain and loss of function).
Dunbar and her staff also prove their dedication to the health and the well-being of their patients through the longer-than-average amount of time they spend with them.
“We’re blessed in that we’re able to spend a lot of time with our patients, blocking off 45 minutes to an hour with each one,” Dunbar said.
And that also provides Northgate Physical Therapy’s students — the practice is also a teaching clinic — the opportunity to spend more time shadowing therapists and learning from them.
Dunbar encourages people to see physical therapists regularly, whether it be to resolve pain caused by work or a hobby, or just for preventative maintenance.
“If we as a population got on things earlier versus having to go to aggressive modalities such as surgery, I think we would be better off. We want independent patients who can come to us when they need to,” Dunbar said.
Northgate Physical Therapy P.C. is located at 16055 Old Forest Point, Suite 101B in Monument and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 719-247-8916 or visit northgatephysicaltherapy.com.
— Written by Breeanna Jent