Here we are again, at the start of a new year. Even more significantly, the start of a new decade.
These markers and milestones in time are a wonderful opportunity to pause and reflect on the past year or multiple years, to acknowledge what we have accomplished, what we have overcome, what we have done well. The beginning of a new year is also frequently a time we look with clarity upon those parts of our lives we aren’t particularly proud of, the parts that aren’t working terribly well, the things we wish were better.
It’s a careful balancing act, however, a narrow tightrope between over-praising and falling into a shame-cyclone of “should” and “could,” of regret and despair. I tend to edge toward the “my life is a raging trash-heap” side of things, and think with each new year that I need to burn it all to the ground and start over from scratch.
I am convinced that if I could just find the right calendar or planner or system that everything would go much more smoothly, that I would finally get my act together, would not forget the kids’ appointments or that the dogs need to go to the vet or that we are out of food, again. I would work out regularly and sweep the kitchen daily and organize all those pesky papers. I am certain there is a planner or self-help book out there that will help me be a better version of myself, a better adult.
While, obviously, it is good to set goals and to want things to be better, to want ourselves to be better, there is a danger in the constant striving. We — or at least I —can too easily forget the good things we have done and accomplished, the fact that we are actually doing pretty well.
So, I am going to tell you a few of my boast-worthy accomplishments from the past year. Some are large, some are pretty darn mundane. But real life is often found in the mundane moments, I think.
In 2019, I finally learned to type. That’s right: until this past summer, I typed everything using only my index fingers, constantly staring at the computer keyboard. To teach myself to type, I used one of the free, online typing programs for kids, starting with exercises using only the home keys, and slogged away while the rest of my family watched “Stranger Things” on Netflix. I am still not great or even very good at typing, and most certainly not fast. I still have to glance down at the keyboard more often than I’d like, but I am proud of myself. I am proof that we are never too old to learn new skills.
I applied to and started graduate school in theology this past year. That was huge. Just the act of applying to, well, anything, is a lot of work: essays and letters of recommendation and scholarship requirements and transcripts. I think schools make it hard on purpose in order to determine who is truly serious about going to school. In any case, I jumped through all the required hoops and got accepted and am so very glad I am a student again.
Though I wish my house and my cabinets and my whole life were more structured and better organized and managed by a better adult than me, I look around at my family and realize everyone is mostly OK. I have four kids between the ages of 12 and 16 living in my house every other week, and, in 2019, I have fed them, and shuttled them across countless miles of Colorado Springs to their activities and made sure they were clothed in mostly-acceptable styles, and fed them again, and wiped their tears when school was hard and when friends were cruel, and watched bizarre memes and strange YouTube clips I did not understand or think were in any sense interesting or funny, but nodded and laughed anyway, and fed them again, and basically helped keep them all alive. That right there is a lot; that is enough.
In this season of new things and trying harder and doing better and being more, I encourage you to look back at your wins, your own 2019 highlight reel. Know that you are already enough as you are. May you be blessed with this knowledge as you enter the new year. Peace, dear friends.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.