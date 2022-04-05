As far as technology goes, I’ll freely admit I am an Apple person.
Not that I have one of those Apple logo stickers on the back window of my vehicle, but given the work I do both during the day and at night, Apple platforms on all my devices allow me to be more productive and faster.
No, I am not officially sponsored by Apple, but I should be. However, they won’t respond to my emails to make that deal happen. Maybe I shouldn’t have included that shirtless photo of me. Anyways.
However, the latest addition to my family of Apple devices is the new Apple Watch, acquired shortly after the new year, which I refer to as the iWatch. However, as far as a family goes, my iWatch isn’t exactly as endearing to me as my other devices. Talk about how one bad Apple spoils the bunch.
Don’t get me wrong. My iWatch performs beautifully, and for work reasons, it’s a perfect fit. However, because this device now knows me so intimately, I have to compare having one on my wrist all the time to being in a bad relationship; It is so critical of my lifestyle.
The iWatch will give me constant alerts as to my vitals, my activity level and allows me to voice dictate text messages to my contacts.
The problems in our relationship started early. Whether on a WiFi network or not, as long as your iPhone is within 50 feet of the iWatch, you can talk and text on it whenever someone is trying to reach you. So when I’m working from home, I quickly get used to talking and texting on the iWatch rather than picking up my phone.
The problem with this is, I became so codependent on the iWatch, I completely forgot to take my iPhone with me when I left the house. This is sort of like having a girlfriend or boyfriend who doesn’t want you to hang out with any of your friends or invite them over.
The next problem, the iWatch is critical of my lack of activity some days. I work from home about half the time, and during that time I’m usually sitting. Apparently, my iWatch is not OK with this. Those of you who have one know the alert I am talking about. It’s the infamous “Time to Stand!” alert.
For those of you without an iWatch, this is when your watch has decided you have been sitting down long enough and it’s stand to stand up and move around. But when you’re sitting at home trying to work, or it’s night time and you’re watching a movie before bed, suddenly the watch goes off and says “Time to Stand!” The watch doesn’t care what you’re doing, how important it is at the moment or if you’re in the middle of a movie theater. It has decided it’s “Time to Stand!”
That part is bad enough. What is worse is when you actually decide to stand up. After receiving that alert and you stand, the iWatch gives you a follow-up notification — a passive aggressive way of making you feel even worse. After standing, the iWatch says “Congratulations! You did it!”
Did what? I stood up. That’s all. The watch’s encouragement is now insulting.
Instead it should be honest and just alert with “Congratulations! You burned a calorie, you lazy piece of crap!”
My iWatch will even say “Time to Stand!” after sitting on the toilet too long. What gives it the right to decide that? What if I’m not done? If my SmartWatch is so smart, it should already know I’m not done yet.
There should be more balance with this watch’s input on my lifestyle. For example, it should pick one day a week to alert me with “Congratulations! You took a day off and are not a workaholic like your children say you are!” But no, instead it’s telling me I’m not allowed to enjoy a full-length movie and timing how long I go number two.
Lastly, also like a bad relationship, the iWatch puts words in my mouth. Everyone probably has had some sort of accidental embarrassing moment with voice-to-text dictation mixing up what you were trying to relay to someone, but my watch takes these embarrassing moments to a zen level.
The microphone on the thing is so sensitive that any words spoken around me are easily picked up and added to my voice-to-text. If I’m not paying attention, it gets sent and I look stupid or mean.
For example, I was watching a stand up comedian special on television while dictating a voice-to-text to my mother-in-law. My message was supposed to be, “Let me know when you get to the store.” However, iWatch thought it would be funny to add a bit of the comedian in the background to the message and what I ended up sending was, “Let me know when you get to the store. … You are fat.”
It took me two hours to figure out why my mother-in-law was mad at me. Not cool, Apple.
Lastly, in perfect bad-relationship fashion, I usually end up making excuses for the iWatch and blame myself for the abuse.
I’ll tell myself “Maybe I could communicate better. Maybe I AM worthless and lazy. Maybe the iWatch just had too much to drink last night and didn’t mean what it was saying.” Regardless, if you plan to get one, they are great. Just be prepared to spend extra money on couples counseling so the two of you can learn to work things out.
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.