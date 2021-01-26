The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA’S OPERATION ROUND UP OFFERS HOPE IN THE WAKE OF COVID-19
Through the generosity of Mountain View Electric Association members who round up their electric bill to the nearest dollar, MVEA is able to give back to the co-op community each year through Operation Round Up. This community-focused program, unique to electric co-ops, assists charitable organizations, community needs, and MVEA co-op members who have suffered from loss, personal disaster, or medical emergencies.
COVID-19 has left many of MVEA’s members struggling to make ends meet. One of the purposes of the Operation Round Up program is serving the needs of MVEA members dealing with catastrophic situations. MVEA members facing hardships may apply for up to $3,500 once in a 12-month period from the Operation Round Up Fund.
In addition to helping individual co-op members through crises, the fund plays an important role in assisting charitable organizations make their missions a reality. Organizations or charities providing services that are beneficial to the public interest within MVEA’s service territory, may apply for up to $5,000 (for educational purposes) or for $10,000 (for charitable purposes) once in a 12-month period.
Applications for individuals or organizations can be found at: mvea.coop/round-up.
Operation Round Up has given over $100,000 back to the co-op communities served each year since its inception in 1999.
In total, the program has distributed over $2.6 million.