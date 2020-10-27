The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA promotes Cole Oursel to information technology manager
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. recently named Cole Oursler as information services manager. He will be responsible for the cooperative’s cybersecurity, data management and technology updates while overseeing the remainder of MVEA’s digital meter upgrade.
Oursler was promoted from MVEA’s information technology supervisor.
He has been employed at MVEA for more than 21/2 years.
Prior to joining MVEA, Oursler was employed at Wheatland Electric Cooperative in Garden City, Kansas, where he served as the IT specialist. There, he developed a passion for electric co-ops and serving members.