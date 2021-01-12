The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA OFFERING UP TO $27K IN SCHOLARSHIPS
Mountain View Electric Association Inc. is awarding up to $27,000 in scholarships to members or their dependents who are continuing their education.
MVEA’s scholarship program includes 18 $1,000 scholarships to accredited colleges, universities, junior or community colleges. Additionally, MVEA offers one $2,000 Power Engineer Scholarship for a current college student pursuing a power engineering career, two $2,000 Power Lineman Scholarships for those pursuing a career through a lineworker training program, and up to three $1,000 Vocational/Technical scholarships.
Applicants for the Power Lineman Scholarship and Vocational/Technical Scholarships can be non-traditional students or those not immediately entering college following their high school graduation.
Recipients will be chosen through a computerized, random selection procedure out of all qualified applicants.
Visit mvea.coop/scholarships to fill out an application. Scholarship applications are due Jan. 18.