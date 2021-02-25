The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA OFFERING POSTER CONTEST FOR K-5 STUDENTS
Mountain View Electric Association is offering an Electrical Safety Poster Contest for kindergarten through fifth grade students. The contest is a fun way to teach children about the importance of being safe around electricity and to introduce area teachers to free electrical demonstrations and education programs offered by the co-op.
One poster winner from each grade level and an overall winner will take home a Kindle Fire. The winning students’ teachers will receive an Amazon gift card and a virtual Energy Learning Experience for the entire classroom. Plus, the overall winner’s poster will be featured in the May issue of Colorado Country Life magazine.
Electrical Safety Poster Contest entry guidelines:
- Create an 8.5x11 poster on any type of paper.
- Fill out an entry form and include it with each poster.
- Electrical safety theme ideas: never mix electricity and water, never stick objects in outlets, watch for overhead power lines when playing outside, or any other electrical safety theme.
- Posters can be put in a drop box at 15706 Jackson Creek Parkway, Suite 100 in Monument, mailed or submitted online at mvea.coop/poster-contest by March 8.
For more information, visit mvea.coop/poster-contest.