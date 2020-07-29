The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. recently named Amanda Hall as administrative manager. Hall will be responsible for member services and billing and will be charged with upholding MVEA’s front-line service of the cooperative’s members.
Hall joins MVEA from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative where she served as the finance and accounting manager for the last four years. There, she gained experience about electric co-ops and system functions. She was also integral in developing CVEC’s strategic plan as well as a five-year build-out blueprint for broadband. After gaining an understanding of MVEA’s Board of Directors’ priorities, she plans on using her prior experience to efficiently execute them.
“Ensuring members’ needs are met is a must, however exceeding their expectations is the goal,” Hall said. “It is extremely important to me that each one of our member services representatives are drivers of member satisfaction and engagement, and that we provide consistent and meaningful service at all times.”
Prior to her work with electric cooperatives, Hall worked for 12 years at Discovery Communications, Inc., a global communications company, in finance and contractual compliance.
“Working in the electric cooperative family, while also living in one of the most scenic and active regions in the country, is a privilege,” Hall said. “It’s extremely exciting to join the MVEA executive team and focus on all touchpoints between MVEA and its members. My goal is to be an effective liaison while educating our members on the value of cooperative membership.”
— Compiled by Chhun Sun and Breeanna Jent