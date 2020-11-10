The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA earns prestigious safety award
Mountain View Electric Association, Inc. recently received the No Lost Time Accidents Award from Colorado Rural Electric Association for 2019. The safety award recognizes Colorado electric cooperatives whose employees worked the entire year without experiencing a lost-time accident.
“With nearly 150 MVEA employees, working throughout our 5,000-square mile service territory and in every working condition possible — blizzards, rain, record-breaking summer heat, mud, downed lines, not-so-friendly dogs, snakes, uneven ground terrain, and heavy traffic — this is a very impressive award to receive!” Terryl Jensen, the MVEA operations manager said in a statement.
Safety is a top priority at MVEA. Employees adhere to stringent safety standards with the goal of returning to their family safely at the end of each day. Twelve out of the 22 Colorado electric cooperatives received the 2019 No Lost Time Accidents Award; MVEA last received the award in 2016.
“This award is a reflection of our employees’ commitment to MVEA’s culture of safety,” Jensen said. “It demonstrates the incredible job our employees are doing to watch out for one another.”
Hennessey Roofing celebrates one-year anniversary
Hennessey Roofing, a Colorado Springs-based company founded by Tom and Amanda Hennessey, surpassed its own first-year goals despite operating during a global pandemic and seeing a lack of hail this year.
These included bringing in a 10-man roofing crew, two project consultants and two master roof repair technicians along with opening a first public office. The company has served customers throughout El Paso, Teller and Douglas counties since opening in October 2019.
In its first year, the business received about 80 5-star reviews across all platforms.
“As we began helping customers and marketing our business people really got behind what we believe in when it comes to professional and stress free service,” said Tom Hennessey, who owns the company with his wife Amanda. “They kept referring us and leaving us wonderful reviews everywhere online and we couldn’t be more thankful to our customers and partners for their continued support.”
Also in its first years, the company has donated about $25,000 back into the community.
Tom previously worked as the lead salesperson with Rampart Roofing Inc., where he learned roofing installation to help give him a better understanding of the industry. He and his wife were raised on the Western slope of Colorado before they married in 2015 and moved to Colorado Springs, where he said they “immediately felt welcomed.”
“Over the next few years, we would obviously love to see our business continue to grow and open up new opportunities for our family and friends,” Tom said. “But most importantly, we see our business staying true to the foundations that have helped us reach this point. We will continue to support our local communities and continue putting professional and stress-free service first.”
Reach Hennessey Roofing at 464-5677 or visit hennesseyroofing.com.