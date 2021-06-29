BLACK FOREST • Mountain View Electric Association, in partnership with Conexon Connect, last week announced a $190 million expansion of broadband services by bringing fiber broadband to rural Colorado.
Public officials and representatives from MVEA and Conexon made the announcement during a public event June 21 at Black Forest Community Center. The partnership’s fiber-to-the-home project, upon completion, will provide a network of high-speed internet access to more than 51,000 homes and businesses in eight counties, reaching 100% of MVEA’s co-op territory with fiber internet.
The project involves launching and deploying a nearly 5,800-mile fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network to MVEA members, providing high-speed internet access to rural portions of Arapahoe, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Lincoln, Pueblo and Washington counties. The network will allow members access to symmetrical gigabit internet capabilities and will enable the benefits of smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure.
This is expected to improve power outage response times, better load balancing and more efficient electricity delivery.
Jim Herron, CEO of Mountain View Electric Association, said the announcement to “bridge the digital divide” is fitting as the co-op celebrates 80 years of innovation and industry changes.
“This decision by MVEA’s board of directors continues their dedication to our membership and further illustrates their concern for community, one of our founding cooperative principles,” Herron said.
The cost of the network is expected to be approximately $190 million and the timeline to completion should be five to six years. Construction is expected to begin in late 2021, with the first members being able to connect in early 2022. MVEA and Conexon Connect teams are already designing and mapping the network to ensure it follows a logical and efficient path along MVEA’s electrical infrastructure.
It has not yet been determined which areas and neighborhoods in MVEA’s membership will be included in the first phase of the project.
Gov. Jared Polis said he was thrilled to see the partnership between MVEA and Conexon Connect come to life and transform central Colorado’s ability to connect within the state and across the world. Fast, reliable internet is important for the state’s economy and families, from virtual learning to conference calls and helping small businesses reach new customers and markets, he said.
“Universal broadband connects us all,” Polis said.
Colorado Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-District 9, of Monument, said, “It’s a perfect example of the people of a community coming together to invest in themselves in a way that enriches the lives of their community.” Senate District 9 encompasses portions of El Paso County, including the communities of Black Forest, Calhan, Ellicott, Gleneagle, Monument, Peyton, Ramah and Woodmoor.
El Paso County commissioner Carrie Geitner, R-District 2, said the county has a broadband strategic plan and when she started to look at what MVEA would be offering its membership, she realized the project would literally nearly complete the plan commissioners thought would take considerably longer. District 2 covers portions of eastern El Paso County.
“Bringing affordable and lightning-fast speeds of fiber to our residents is going to be life-changing,” Geitner said. “I cannot wait to be a part of it.”
Broadband is no different than asphalt roads, State Rep. Tim Geitner, R-District 19, said, noting it as a system of digital roads and bridges through which commerce, education, telehealth and family connectivity travel across the nation and the world. House District 19 encompasses the eastern and northern El Paso County communities of Black Forest, Calhan, Ellicott, Gleneagle, Monument, Peyton, Ramah and Woodmoor.
“The ability to connect with family and friends is critical in maintaining a positive outlook on everything around us,” Geitner said. “As I look at rural portions of El Paso County and rural portions of Colorado, I think the impacts and opportunities that broadband provides are just monumental.”