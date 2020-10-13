The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
MVEA board members earn gold credentials from national association
Mountain View Electric Association Inc. announced that board assistant secretary Errol Hertneky has earned the National Rural Electric Association Director Gold credential while board vice president Barry R. Springer received recertification to maintain his Director Gold status, which he has held since 2016.
Director Gold is the highest credential an electric cooperative board member can earn.
According to the NRECA, the Director Gold Credential Program is geared toward directors who are committed to continuing their education beyond the Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate and the Board Leadership Certificate and who desire a tangible credential that reinforces their stature as part of an elite group of experienced and educated directors.
— Compiled by Chhun Sun