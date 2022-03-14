Falcon-based Mountain View Electric Association Inc. recently announced the winners of its Youth Leadership Trip Contest.
Applicants answered three short essay questions which explored the seven cooperative principles that electric co-ops were founded on, leadership qualities they value, and what being part of an electric cooperative means to them. The essays were blind judged by MVEA’s Education Committee, comprised of members of the MVEA Board of Directors.
The first and second place winners have chosen to receive an all-expenses-paid, week-long trip to Washington, D.C., for Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in June with high schoolers from cooperatives across the nation. The third and fourth place winners have chosen to attend Colorado Electric Educational Institute’s Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp in Clark, Colo., in July. They will join students from Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming to improve their leadership skills and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.
The winners are:
First Place — Kianna Gray, a junior at Air Academy High School
Gray, a four-time speech and debate national qualifier, said in her essay she is drawn to the electric cooperative principle of democratic member control. “It speaks to me because the founding ideals of democracy uphold a just organization.” When asked about the qualities a good leader has, she said “The qualities of a good leader are not simply the ability to influence others, but the character to lead others to a better path that betters society as a whole.” Gray participates in student government and is co-president of the school’s American Sign Language honor society.
Second Place — Diya Suri, a junior at Palmer Ridge High School
Concern for community is not only a cooperative principle, but also a concept that Suri puts into practice, she said in her essay. With a goal to help elementary students who were reading below grade-level due to pandemic-related challenges, Suri created the Elevate Readers Club, which enables high school students to run book clubs at elementary schools. “What started as a program created due to concern about the community, is now helping dozens of kids rediscover their love for reading.” Suri is president of her school’s National Charity League, a varsity swimmer, and active in speech and debate.
Third Place — Reagan Massey, a sophomore at Falcon High School
In her essay, Massey compared the founding of an electric co-op to that of our nation and the importance of democratic member control. “The founders of Mountain View Electric Association demonstrated self-reliance and acted not only to help themselves, but their friends and neighbors,” she said. Massey is active in her church, 4-H club, and is a cross country and track athlete. She said, “A good leader should be able to recognize the talents and skills of others and put them in a place where they can grow.”
Fourth Place — John Moritz, a junior at Palmer Ridge High School
“A good leader is a person who strives to develop themselves and others in ways that would encourage action, innovation, and strategic thinking,” said Moritz in his essay. He has put these words into action through an internship at Tri-Lakes Cares, FBLA competitions and as a student athlete in two sports. He was inspired by the cooperative principle of voluntary membership. He wrote in his essay, “Support for a variety of people allows for the inclusion of countless diverse and intelligent opinions … being founded on this principle shows the dedication these businesses have towards their communities and the organizations they support.” Moritz said his goal is to attend the Air Force Academy.
For more information on MVEA’s Youth Programs, visit mvea.coop/youth-programs.