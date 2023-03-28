If you have ever found yourself singing along with the radio or swaying to the music in an elevator, you have experienced the positive influence of music. Nothing puts you in a good mood like listening to the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Brass Band or singing along with local show choir Vocal Fusion. Music does more than boost our mood, though. It can actually improve your overall physical and mental health — something important for older adults coping with age-related health issues including memory loss.

Music is central to almost every culture around the globe because it is a powerful means of personal and cultural expression, storytelling and inspiring action or evoking emotion. Research published by Duke University Health System found that music positively influences different regions of the brain, including those associated with pain, anxiety and depression. It has also been found to help lower blood pressure, increase respiratory function and improve physical motor function.

In senior living communities, music therapy has become an effective way to improve older adults’ quality of life. For example, Mountain Music Therapy is a Colorado Springs-based organization that partners with area senior living communities to provide group music therapy to residents. They perform singalongs at Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument and elsewhere, and the resident engagement is special as everyone finishes with a smile.

Mountain Music Therapy Founder Sandy Golias says she started Mountain Music Therapy because, “I am passionate about bringing compassion, dignity and respect to the senior population.”

Many people do not realize music therapy is an accredited field of therapy since 1950 and can profoundly reduce stress and boost immune response. It also helps with communication and self-expression, which is very beneficial to those who struggle with speech due to a stroke or living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. That’s because music engages both hemispheres of the brain in a way that differs from processing music or speech alone and why it is very effective at helping seniors experiencing memory loss recall important people and events in their lives.

If you want to see the power of music, especially with seniors who have dementia loss, search online for “Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.” In February 2021, Bennett and his family announced he has Alzheimer’s disease. Gaga and Bennett have partnered on songs for years, and videos of their interaction are priceless, highlighting great communication strategies with some with memory loss but more importantly how music can transport someone to a “happy place.”

Elizabeth Girling is VP of operations for WellAge Senior Living, which manages Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument. She has worked in senior living for years, including roles as assisted living director and executive director, and she is a certified Montessori Dementia Professional.