Last week I had a chance to tour the impressive new United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs.
I had the privilege of being guided through the facility by 2016 Paralympic Bronze Medalist McKenna (Dahl) Geer. The 24-year-old Geer, a Washington native who now calls Colorado Springs home, achieved history as the first woman to win a Paralympic medal in Shooting for the U.S. in Rio when she won bronze in the “R5 (Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2),” according to USA Shooting.
Athletes like Geer were tapped to give input on exhibits and design as the museum was being envisioned. Many were on-site last week for the opening festivities.
“I was on the early stages of the planning committee. We helped to figure out what the exhibits would entail,” said Alison Dunlap, who competed in the road race at the 1996 Summer Olympics and the cross-country mountain bike event in 2000. The Colorado College graduate returned to the Springs after retirement.
“We talked to athletes a lot, and exhibit designers Gallagher and Associates worked with them on the exhibits,” said Benjamin Gilmartin, a principal architect with New York-based Diller Scofidio + Renfro architecture firm.
Gilmartin described the flow of the museum as “a continuous sparkling path, so everyone has the same experience” going through it. Visitors take an elevator to start at the top of a spiral path and walk downward to the ground floor in circular spirals that mimic a discus throw wind-up.
“We thought, ‘let’s make a Colorado version of the Guggenheim,’” said fellow DS + R architect Yushiro Okamoto of the museum’s whorling path, which echoes that of the landmark Frank Lloyd Wright-designed New York City institution.
The building’s exterior is covered with 9,800 unique panels, all different sizes and shapes configured in a complex, light-reflecting sheath. “It was really important for us to show the muscle of the building. It shows the athletes, the muscles, the movement,” Okamoto said.
The 60,000-square foot, $91 million museum, which broke ground in June 2017 and opened to the public July 30, is an integration of Paralympic and Olympic Team USA history, memorabilia and interactive exhibits.
It isn’t like any other museum I’ve ever toured. The technology showcased in the exhibits is cutting-edge. Think touch screens, exhibits that “recognize” each visitor with a QR code, and state-of-the-art tailoring to people of every height and ability.
The interactive exhibits are beyond cool. Visitors can run down a segment of track, competing against the projections of track greats, follow a slalom line chosen by an alpine champion, experience a skeleton race in a simulator and participate in sled hockey, among other events.
“I almost pulled a hamstring racing Jesse Owens,” joked Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who greeted visitors during the media preview.
He added, “This museum is a dream come true for the City of Colorado Springs. The city became home of the Olympic Committee in 1978, then home of the Olympic Training Center ... now this. We really are Olympic City USA.”
With the museum now open, the Switchbacks FC Stadium rising up just a couple of blocks away, and Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena being built a mile or so down the road, the city is being transformed by City for Champions projects. Along with the Gateway Visitors Center at the Air Force Academy and The UCCS William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, these projects are designed to increase the draw of visitors to Colorado Springs, the surrounding region and the State of Colorado.
These bar-raising additions are not only good for the city, they’re good for the entire Pikes Peak Region, bringing tourist visits and dollars — an influx that will be much needed and welcomed now and in the time after the pandemic.
