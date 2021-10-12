MONUMENT • Before they came together for an evacuation drill this month, some members of El Paso County public safety agencies hadn’t ever met face-to-face.
First responders in law enforcement, fire protection and other emergency support services were coordinated for a wildland fire evacuation drill for the Tri-Lakes northwest passage Oct. 2 in Palmer Lake and Monument. The drill culminated in an informational event and debriefing of the agencies involved, held at Lewis-Palmer High School.
Residents in the Palmer Lake, Lake of the Rockies, Red Rocks Ranch and Colorado Estates neighborhoods were invited to participate in the exercise scenario involving a fast-moving wildfire threatening those areas. Thirty-one homeowners participated in the exercise.
Among the agencies participating were the Town of Monument and Town of Palmer Lake police departments, Palmer Lake Fire Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, as well as other fire protection district’s in the county.
The drill was an opportunity for first responders to train in door-to-door evacuation procedures and educate residents about developing evacuation plans, finding evacuation routes out of their neighborhoods, and preparing for evacuation notifications including a reversed 911 call — which was used during the drill as well.
Participants also had the opportunity to review additional information needed during a wildfire or other emergencies from local chapters of the American Red Cross, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, local homeowners associations and others working together to help prepare neighborhoods for a disaster event. Residents who elected to not participate in the evacuation were given the opportunity to observe police and fire department members running protocol in their neighborhoods.
As the joint operation included the regional OEM, there was a unified command in such an event for first responders. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ray Bernier said although that aspect of the exercise is already part of the jobs of public safety agencies, what was most important was going to each of the homes and HOAs to explain fire mitigation and wildland fire threats in their area, and help them identify evacuation routes.
“It’s everything they need to know to be ready for a wildfire evacuation. It’s preparedness,” Bernier said. “I think we helped the citizenry become safer because of that interaction, and we got better as teams working together collectively as response agencies.”
Bernier said fire-evacuation exercises are usually done annually, but he feels if they could be performed twice a year, whether for fire or snow, that would be more helpful.
From the perspective of fire-protection agencies, the event turned out to be extremely positive as those personnel could see the coordination from across the county, said Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District division chief Jamey Bumgarner.
“We had fire agencies from across the country which came into the Monument district and see the challenges we face during a wildfire scenario,” he said. “With our law enforcement partners driving through those areas as well, they understand what a midslope road looks like, what a fuel model looks like in Monument.
“My hope is out of this exercise is when we do have a fire, they already know the fire conditions to expect when they get there.”
Bumgarner said the coordination between police, fire, Red Cross, and all the emergency support staff was the other great positive of the day.
“I hate to say this, but when we do have a wildfire event in Monument, people will remember how we had this exercise and how things flowed here, and they’ll see some similarities to the event itself,” he said.
El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams (District 1) was also on hand for the exercise, and said not only is it important for residents and families to participate in these types of drills, but also it’s equally important for families to have their own plan for disaster.
In the event of a disaster, not all family members may be in the same place, she said. Children may be in school at the time, or they may be at home when parents are at work, said Williams, whose district encompasses northern El Paso County, including Monument and northern Colorado Springs as well as the unincorporated areas of Northern El Paso County, including Woodmoor and Black Forest.
“If a fire starts, the kids need to know where to go to get out of the fire,” she said. “They should not stay put waiting for Mom and Dad to come home. The importance of these drills is to emphasize to the community that families need to sit down and talk. When you live in the wooded areas of our county, it’s really not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when it will happen. You just don’t want to be caught not ready.”