While the Monument Police Department has had a school resource officer in Monument Academy’s east middle and high school building, a revised intergovernmental agreement between the two will soon expand services to its west campus.

The Town of Monument Town Council reviewed a resolution Aug. 7 to approve a new intergovernmental agreement between the police department and Monument Academy to provide school resource officer services to both its east and west campuses instead of solely its middle/high school. Police Chief Patrick Regan said after speaking with MA leadership, not only was there a desire to continue the SRO relationship, there also came a request for expansion.

The IGA calls for Monument Academy to pay 75% of the officers annual salaries while the police department pays the remaining 25%. Regan said this was because the SROs would still serve the municipality 25% of the time with weekends, school closures and summer months.

Councilman Kenneth Kimple, who has been a substitute teacher for Monument Academy and other schools in Lewis-Palmer School District, strongly voiced his desire to discuss the possibility of Monument Police Department having SROs in all the district’s schools or rotating services between them.

“I totally believe in this,” Kimple said. “I believe that there’s a high need.”

Regan said the department’s SRO program is still in its infancy, and while some District 38 schools have SRO services provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, MPD has been in contact with D-38 administration regarding those services being taken over by the local police department at some point in the future.

“It’s not that we’re precluding anyone from being a part of the program,” Regan said. “This is just kind of who we started with and we’re absolutely willing to branch out and go from there to see how we can make it work not just for the Monument community but anyone who wants the service.”

Town manager Mike Foreman said staff has met with the school district superintendent to make the offer to provide SRO services, but at this time they are presently very satisfied with the SRO services from EPCSO. Knowing their present SROs may move on to other jobs in the future, the school district was not ruling out the coming back to the town for Monument Police Department full-time SRO services.

“It has to be a choice of theirs, because we could supply the service,” Foreman said.

Regan said the second SRO for Monument Academy would not start until January to allow for the officer to serve the west campus to be hired and trained.

“I’m not going to be pulling from patrol if I don’t have the resources to do it,’ the chief said. “We are not going to give up the security and safety on the road to fill the position.”