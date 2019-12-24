I was recently talking to one of my readers about things I could write about, and she gave me this idea. I used to hear stories from my grandfather and my uncles about moving. My grandfather and his parents lived in Monument, several times. They were moving all the time.
My grandfather moved between Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri all the time — often returning to El Paso County in between moves. He had a career in the oil-refining business, but he really wanted to farm. He was also a carpenter at different points in his life.
He liked being here in El Paso County to farm. He had a big family with five sons. The boys, once they were old enough to help, took a big part in the moves.
The family’s first trip, from Missouri to Colorado, was in a covered wagon. Later moves used another form of transportation. The family would go down to the local railroad and rent a boxcar or two. They would load it up with all their belongings, and sometimes even the family members, too. The railroad would then put their belongings (and sometimes the people) on a train to go to the station closest to where they were headed. A couple of times they also had a car for their animals. Usually one of the boys would be in charge of that car. The railroad would help by giving access to water for the stock. The trip from Kansas usually took a couple of days.
Moves to Monument and even Colorado Springs were easy. In fact, the family did not live too far from the railroad yards.
They were able to rent horses and wagons to pick up their belongings from the railroad yard to wherever they were moving. In Monument, my grandfather worked on several farms not far from town and eventually had a house in town.
The rent for the railroad cars was fairly reasonable. It was quite a bit less than trying to get a wagon like they had to do before there were trains! A few dollars a day was a lot of money, but taking the train was fast in comparison to taking a wagon. The railroad stations had loading docks where it was easy to get things up to car level, on and off cars. I have seen records of people using cars like this regularly, so it was not that uncommon.
In later moves my grandfather had an automobile. Sometimes even that went in a boxcar, but usually it was driven. This was how the family moved into areas where there were no trains, but that sort of move rarely happened. It must have been interesting if you stayed with the household goods on a freight train because you probably stopped at nearly every station on the way.
One of my uncles rode on boxcars during the depression, but that is a different story!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.