Every few years, it seems Black Forest Bison makes a monumental step in the development of its operation. It’s latest step two years ago may have saved it from COVID-19 disaster.
For years, Black Forest Bison has had a retail store near Woodmen and Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. As overhead and operational costs grew, owner Peter Popp made the easy decision in 2017 to focus business to online efforts, and moved the store to 615 S. County Line Road, Unit M, Palmer Lake.
Without that choice to increase online sales and institute more efficient operations and a much smaller staff, Popp said he could only imagine what would have happened to Black Forest Bison’s retail outfit when pandemic stay-at-home measures went into effect earlier this year.
Black Forest Bison originally started in the Black Forest area, presently manufactures grass-fed bison jerky. Some of the jerky products have been winning awards since 2005. These accolades include Grand Champion winner from the National Bison Association (2005) and First and Second Place in the Fiery Foods Challenge of Fort Worth, Texas (2007).
The company old family recipes that call for organic spices and a blend of real hickory and maple wood chips from Wisconsin.
There are no antibiotics, hormones or steroids in Black Forest Bison products, which come from pasture-raised buffalo without feedlots or corn or grain based feed.
While the line of jerky products are the company’s bread and butter, with flavors including Gunsmoke and Rocky Mountain Red Pepper, Black Forest Bison also sells buffalo summer sausage and dog treats.
Other buffalo meat products such as steaks, roasts, ribs and ground meat upon request. Although the Palmer Lake location is geared more toward production, online sales and shipping, walk-in patrons are welcome. Popp suggests people interested in picking up orders may do so on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Those who have questions about products are encouraged to call first at 719-488-3898.
Popp said it wasn’t difficult keeping the business’s loyal clientele despite the move to Palmer Lake.
“We had a bunch of regular customers who came around wanting to still buy from us,” he said. “We told them if they don’t mind driving up to Palmer Lake, we would keep a smaller selection like New York Steaks, filets and ground.”
Since moving, Popp decided to offer free shipping for orders over $55 to help keep his Colorado Springs book of business ordering online.
When the pandemic measures went into effect, demand increased. Black Forest Bison started receiving orders for 40 pounds or more of ground meat, he said.
The business has roots that reach more than 20 years back to a time when Popp was an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He and his wife, Susan, wanted to own land to build a ranch. They contemplated what they would stock the land with, and after some research and a love for the “majesty” of the animal, buffalo was their livestock of choice.
Popp soon made a connection with a fellow USAFA instructor and her husband who had buffalo on their land, and he became a part-time ranch hand to learn how to care for the animals. Popp and his wife’s first buffaloes were kept on the associate’s ranch in exchange for their labor.
Soon enough, the couple bought their own piece of ranch land near Colorado 83 and had 60 head of buffalo in their care.
“Like everybody says in the ranching business, we had to ask ‘What are you going to do with them?’” Popp said. “We started selling the meat in a little barn we had out there, which we bought at Home Depot, and said, ‘Hey, come buy buffalo meat.’”
The effort was wildly successful, Popp said.
Sales began with the owners distributing products right out of their own freezer. Selling at farmers markets followed and when the operation outgrew that, a retail space was needed. The Colorado Springs retail space was born in 2005, seven years after Popp bought the couple’s first buffalo. Black Forest Bison was in that location for 12 years, but Popp was happy to get out of the retail business when he did, he said.
Eventually, Popp and his wife had to put a stop to raising their own buffalo for the business. Costs of feeding the animals became outrageous, and Black Forest Bison focused on acquiring meat from four to five partner ranches which raised the stock with the same standards as the Popp’s had.
In the next 10 years, Popp will be approaching 70 years old and he hopes to be looking at retirement by then. As for the business, Popp expects he will continue to grow the operation in its present vertices, large enough to sell the business when he decides he has “aged out of it.”
More information on Black Forest Bison and its products can be found at its website, BlackForestBison.com.