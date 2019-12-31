Those who follow this column know it is not only oriented to travel, but travel to see historical sites. For me, really understanding some of what has happened in our nation’s history includes going to see the locations, walking the grounds and talking to the local experts. I still have quite a number of opportunities for visits to areas of interest, both around Colorado and elsewhere in the U.S.
Once my wife retires later this year, we’ll be able to do more road trips together, something I’m really looking forward to. I’m most fortunate she supports going along, as history is not really naturally interesting to her. (Her only request is that I don’t quiz her later on what we’ve seen. Actually, she does very well remembering the personal stories, such as family histories.)
My interest in historical sightseeing began when we lived in Virginia. I was assigned to the Pentagon and it was the first time we’d been close to American Revolution and Civil War sites. Family and friends would come to visit and we learned to be “tour guides” for them. It was fortunate that we were there long enough to see not only the typical interest items around Washington, D.C., but also got to find some other attention-getters. As such, and because I get asked about it from time to time, I thought I would provide some suggestions if you are going to our nation’s capital for a visit.
If you have never been to northern Virginia, and to Washington, D.C., in particular, it can be overwhelming on deciding what to see: the White House, the Capitol, the Smithsonian, Arlington Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, etc. Unless you stay quite a while, you will not come close to seeing everything. With this in consideration, some specific suggestions come to mind. First is to decide, without fail, what you really want to see and put that on your itinerary first. Determining visiting hours and entrance/ticketing requirements is key. For those wanting an efficient way to see many of the monuments and memorials, I recommend Old Town Trolley tours, where you can hop on and hop off as you desire. See trolleytours.com (select Washington, D.C.) for information on where to get tickets.
Everyone knows about the White House, and right across the street north from the White House is Lafayette Square. Originally known a “President’s Park,” Lafayette Square and the surrounding structures have some appealing history. I recommend touring the Decatur House. Navy hero Stephen Decatur lived there and it later became home to various dignitaries including several secretaries of state. See whitehousehistory.org/the-historic-decatur-house for background.
For those who want to get away from the National Mall crowds and see some other compelling sights, here is a thought: President Lincoln’s Cottage. During the summer the White House was hot and uncomfortable, so the Lincolns stayed at the cottage in the evenings. (Lincoln would ride to the White House in the morning and back to the cottage in the evening.) Right next to the cottage is a national cemetery, reminiscent of Arlington. About three and a half miles north-northeast of the White House, see lincolncottage.org for visit information.
Another suggestion: Alexandria, Va. George and Martha Washington’s hometown, and on the south side of the Washington metro area, Alexandria has quite a bit of history and some great restaurants. One of the most interesting sights is Christ Church, originally active in 1773. Still an Episcopal Church, it was one of George and Martha’s churches, and there is an original box pew that is identified as theirs. See historicchristchurch.org for details.
For even more historical opportunities and possible itinerary options, my contact information is noted.
Good travels and best wishes for a prosperous 2020.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and owner of American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact Doug at doug@historytoursamerica.com.