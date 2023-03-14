Our daughter lives in mid-southeastern Florida. As you might suspect, we visit her from time to time and are fortunate to be able to do so. I’ve written about visits we’ve had before and provided some tour opportunities, other than the typical ones people think of when they visit Florida. (Think Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach.) This time, one visit my wife and I made was to the Elliott Museum in Stuart, Florida.

To be blunt, I really hadn’t thought much about the museum before going, and wasn’t expecting all that much. However, it turned out to be enjoyable and most interesting. Sterling Elliott was born on a farm in Michigan and eventually moved to Massachusetts to the Boston area.

“Sterling Elliott, the museums namesake, loved bicycles, and inventing" a museum handout said. "Prototypes of bicycles he improved, a quadricycle with his patented kingpin steering knuckle, addressing machines, and other business machines are displayed in tribute to him.”

In addition to these displays, the museum has a local history hall, a baseball gallery, rotating art gallery, general store, and notorious Ashley Gang exhibits.

Two large display areas are for car aficionados: the Stuart Main Street Auto Gallery, and Wheels of Change auto racking system. The main street auto gallery has cars, boats, and trucks and is set against a backdrop of early Stuart facades. It was a bit depressing for me as I used to work on some of the cars displayed when I worked in a service station during my high school days. Nothing like hard evidence that one is getting older. I bet some under the age of 30 don’t know Chevys of the 1950s had tires that had tire tubes in them. (Other makes did too.) They were a pain to change when fixing a flat. I can also tell you which Chrysler products of the 60s and 70s had exhaust manifolds close to the spark plugs. I burned my knuckles more than once changing a spark plug when an engine was still warm.

The Wheels of Change area was most compelling.

“Our 3-level car-racking system holds over 50 vehicles and is the only one of its kind in an American museum" a museum handout said. "Cars come down on a robotic tray and rotate on a turntable to show off the museum to guests.”

I chose a 55 Ford Thunderbird to look at. As are many one-of-a-kind systems, keeping it going can be a challenge for the museum.

The Elliott Museum is at 825 NE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, Florida. See www.ellliottmuseum.org for specifics. Right across the street is the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center. I reviewed a visit there several months ago—another enjoyable tour opportunity.

I mentioned last month I would continue discussing national popular vote issues and the Electoral College. Still have that on the horizon. Have gotten some interesting feedback so far.

Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.