Last month I wrote about a tour opportunity in Golden, the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum. I also suggested there are other options for visits in Golden.
One option, just west of town, is the Buffalo Bill Museum & Grave. I’ll be the first to admit, at first glance, this might not be something high on a list of things to do in Colorado. But if you are interested at all in the history of the West, and would like to hear about a bit of a controversy regarding where Bill ended up being buried, then a visit to the museum and his grave are worth your while. (I will use the term buffalo in this article, but the correct term is bison.)
First, some background: William F. Cody was born in LeClaire, Iowa in 1846. In his early life he was a messenger, driver for a wagon train, and in 1859 became a trapper joining the Pikes Peak gold rush. In 1867 he got his nickname, “Buffalo Bill,” while supplying buffalo meat for Kansas Pacific railroad workers. (While he killed buffalo, Bill was not in favor of the later slaughter of buffalo on the Plains. The “Historical Atlas of Native Americans” indicates there were an estimated 13 million buffalo on the Plains. They were shot down by hunters until they number under a thousand. The slaughter of buffalo was one of the main reasons for the collapse of many Native American tribes.)
In 1868 Bill became Chief of Scouts for the Army’s 5th Cavalry. In 1872 he wins the Medal of Honor (later rescinded as he wasn’t technically part of the Army, but even later reinstated). He also guided hunting expeditions, including an expedition for Grand Duke Alexis of Russia.
Later on, Bill determined the Wild West was dying down, and given his interest in being a showman (he had been involved in stage plays), he put together a Wild West Show and began to take it around the country. The show included Native Americans, buffalo, cowboys, and trick ropers, among other things. The first show was in Omaha, Neb. in 1883. The very popular show was eventually taken overseas for performances in Europe.
One of the main attractions for the show, beginning in 1885, was a sharpshooter named Annie Oakley. According to Larry McMurtry in “The Colonel and Little Missie: Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley, and the Beginnings of Superstardom in America,” Bill and Annie were the first American superstars. Bill was “... probably the most famous American of his day; he was easily more famous than any president ...” And, as far as Annie, “For most of her 16 seasons with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West she was probably the most celebrated female performer in the world.”
Bill was outgoing (liked to drink) and, to his detriment, not especially concerned with paperwork management. A mostly absent husband, Bill had a big heart and inspired respect and loyalty. He is credited as the father of rodeo.
Annie was more laid back. Her childhood was a challenge, her family near poverty. Frugal, she would do her shooting in the show, shake hands with local dignitaries, and go back to her tent and do needlepoint. Her shooting was not just for show — she really was the best and won many competitions. (Sitting Bull’s name for her translated to “Little Sure Shot.”)
Bill eventually helped to found the town of Cody, Wyo. Toward the end of his life he lost control — in debt, he had to take jobs he didn’t want, working for people he didn’t like. He died in Denver in January 1917.
There is some thought that he wanted to be buried in Cody (he had stated it in a will), but there is a story that Denver newspaperman Harry Tammen convinced Bill’s wife that it would be better to bury him on the top of Lookout Mountain just west of Denver. (More people to visit the grave and while in Denver perhaps buy papers?) However, his wife, family, and a priest insisted Bill did want to be buried on Lookout Mountain, but that is where he ended up.
See buffalobill.org for details on the museum. You might want to consider avoiding I-25 on your trip up to 470 to go west and north. From 470 go west on I-70, and look for the signs to the museum and grave. The view from Lookout Mountain is impressive.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. His email address is doug@historytoursamerica.com.