The 99th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you by Gran Turismo will take place June 27.
This is the 106th year of the event. The race did not take place during World War I and World War II.
Among the drivers competing from the Tri-Lakes area — and a little beyond — are Monument’s Tommy Boileau — a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School — in the Pikes Peak Open division. Also racing is Larkspur’s Craig Lumsden (Pikes Peak Open), Castle Rock’s Zachary Lumsden (Pikes Peak Open), Falcon’s Steve Goeglein (Unlimited) and Air Academy graduate Dan Novembre (Open Wheel).
Novembre finished seventh overall last year, eclipsing the famed 10-minute mark with a time of 9 minutes, 45.360 seconds.
Boileau will try to top his fourth-place finish in the 2019 Pikes Peak Open division. This year, he will drive a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro.
His father, Bob, is the president of Pikes Peak International Raceway.
More than 65 former drivers are expected to compete, including two former King of the Mountain winners, Paul Dallenbach and Robin Shute. Dallenbach, of Basalt, holds three King of the Mountain trophies and has seven additional division wins. He will run in the Open Wheel division.
Shute, a resident of Norfolk, United Kingdom, was the 2019 King of the Mountain. He is back in the No. 49 Wolf GB08 TSC as part of the Unlimited division.
Not competing this year is Woodland Park native Clint Vahsholtz, last year’s King of the Mountain. It was his first overall championship in his storied career that dates back to 1992.
Vahsholtz, who has a record 24 class wins, has decided to take this year off — he plans to race again in 2022 during the 100th running — to help his son, Codie, compete in the automobile class for the first time.
The Hill Climb was first staged in 1916 by founder Spencer Penrose to help promote his Pikes Peak Highway. The Hill Climb is the second oldest auto race in America behind the Indianapolis 500 (1911).
The Hill Climb is an invitation-only event and is often referred to as The Race to the Clouds. The famous 12.42-mile course — through there is some dispute over the length — consists of 156 perilous turns and has an elevation gain of 4,725 feet. Competitors reach the finish line at 14,115 feet .