A permit is now required for any event held in Monument’s Limbach Park use of the bandshell is needed.
The Monument Board of Trustees voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance to amend the municipal code which requires application for a special event permit to use the bandshell for an event regardless of how many attendees are expected. Prior to the amendment, a permit was not required for events expected to have less than 100 attendees.
Erica Romero, deputy town clerk, presented the request for amendment.
A special event permit regardless of the number of attendees would allow town staff to address any health concerns and possible damages to the park which could otherwise go unknown.
“This would give us the opportunity to review plans with event organizers and offer ways to mitigate public safety concerns,” Romero said.
Town Manager Mike Foreman noted a couple of concerts were recently held in the bandshell without a special event permit, because fewer than 100 attendees were expected. Those event organizers were not required to notify Monument Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District or town public works, he said.
Mayor Don Wilson expressed concerns for stipulations on the bandshell use, citing an example of a women’s group that may want to have lunch one day in the bandshell. Foreman said since it would not be considered an event, a special event permit would not be enforced on that type of occasion.
“We are not going to be onerous about this,” Foreman said. “If someone has a birthday party for 20 people, we are not going to enforce it.
“But if they require public works to turn on the electricity to that area, it’s going to require a permit.”
Trustee Ron Stephens asked if a small political gathering would require a special event permit, and if lowering the threshold of anticipated attendees was in order. Romero said the town management team had reviewed the option of a lower threshold and found it only creates more unanswered questions.
Presently, there is a $100 application fee for a special event permit with the Town of Monument. However, additional charges may be incurred, depending on the event’s stipulations and guidelines it falls under, such as the need for police presence, fire protection or additional services from public works like the placement of barricades.
A rate sheet is available from the Town. Romero said there is no application fee for nonprofit organizations.
The motion to amend the ordinance passed 4-2 with Wilson and Stephens casting nay votes. No comment for or against was made from the public.