MONUMENT • El Paso County Department of Public Works announced Thursday it will close Lake Woodmoor Drive in for underground utility installation from March 14-27.
The county issued a work in the right of way permit to Woodmoor Water & Sanitation District to install underground utilities along Lake Woodmoor Drive, states a news release.
The work will be done weather permitting.
Drivers should plan for additional travel time through the work area or seek alternate routes.
For more information, go to elpasoco.com