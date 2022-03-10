MONUMENT • El Paso County Department of Public Works announced Thursday it will close Lake Woodmoor Drive in for underground utility installation from March 14-27.

The county issued a work in the right of way permit to Woodmoor Water & Sanitation District to install underground utilities along Lake Woodmoor Drive, states a news release.

The work will be done weather permitting.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time through the work area or seek alternate routes.

For more information, go to elpasoco.com

 

