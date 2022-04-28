MONUMENT • Town Manager Mike Foreman was recently honored by the Colorado City and County Managers Association with the 2021 Town Manager of the Year award.
Madeline VanDenHoek, Monument's director of parks and community partnerships, said she drafted Foreman's nomination on behalf of town staff for the many successes the town managed to achieve in 2021. In addition, she said the nomination spotlighted Foreman’s support of town staff, helping employees develop leadership skills and helping them grow into new positions.
“He has been giving them opportunities to stretch outside of their comfort zones in order to learn more and develop leadership skills,” VanDenHoek said. “Mike has new and big ideas and wants the very best for this town.”
Foreman is known by staff to work hard in developing relationships among Monument businesses, organizations and residents to achieve what is best for the town, she said.
Mayor Don Wilson noted the accolade to Foreman during the last regular meeting of the town’s Board of Trustees April 13 and noted the award was well deserved. A special presentation was planned for the board to properly recognize the town manager during its next meeting on May 2.
Foreman recently concluded his third year as Monument’s town manager, having come to the position in the first quarter of 2019. In his position, the priorities for the town are still consistent with those from his first year in the post. Foreman said, after his first year, Monument faces the same obstacles which many neighboring municipalities face including water quality, quantity and distribution. This has continued to be an important topic for the town to address in the subsequent years after.
Public safety has also been an important focus, leading to the passing of 2F by Monument voters last November to raise sales tax by half a penny, dedicated to further fund the Monument Police Department to provide more staff and upgraded equipment.
“The citizens of Monument are full of passion, energy and great ideas,” Foreman has said. “They are committed to helping Town staff ensure that our community remains a great place to live and work.”