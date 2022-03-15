MONUMENT • In the latest event from the SEW Coalition’s Year of the Story campaign, a festival of documentaries focused less on the films and more on the conversations they started.
On March 12, Lewis-Palmer High School hosted the second event of the Social Emotional Wellness Coalition since its creation of its Year of the Story campaign. Called “Monumentaries,” the documentary festival involved screenings of several short student-made documentaries in front of audiences of adults and students, and facilitated conversation about the films’ subject matter.
The event was created after the SEW Coalition partnered with the Youth Documentary Academy at Pikes Peak Community College, which trains 12 young people each summer how to direct and produce their own documentary films, learning all aspects of the craft from professional filmmakers, faculty and guest artists. From that partnership, the Monumentaries event was created using the YDA library of student-made documentaries on subjects related to the SEW Coalition’s mission.
The SEW Coalition (sewcoalition.org) was created in 2018 from the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church after the Tri-Lakes region lost two teenagers to death by suicide. Although the two youths were not in the church’s congregation, Sam Hastings, the church youth pastor and communications director said the feelings shock and loss were felt by the congretation as well.
“Churches are really a community cross section, and we felt the ripples of those deaths,” Hastings said. “It made us at the church ask what we can do beyond just the church.”
The organization’s coordinators reached out to regional resources for mental health and social wellness to help create an entity more focused on the needs of the communities of northern El Paso County. Through 2019, what became the SEW Coalition made traction toward a set of initiatives it set for itself, but was derailed with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The coalition took the pandemic year to refocus its vision and plan of execution, and in 2021 it started its Year of the Story campaign. The campaign kicked off last fall with an event in Limbach Park which involved airing recordings with students who wanted to share their own experiences with mental health and social wellness and start a dialogue in the community around topics they wanted to explore.
The YDA library of student documentaries on topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention, immigration and self body image, fit into the vision for the Monumentaries event. In addition, one of the academy’s members since last summer, Zoe Williams, a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School who made a documentary about teen mental health and suicide, was invited to speak at the Year of the Story’s first event last year.
“The synchronicity in that frame of storytelling is a way to spark conversation on these delicate issues and what we do at the YDA,” said Tom Shepard, YDA founding director. “They are all first-person point of view films. They are all very, very personal, and so there is something about this format that is a very non-threatening way to talk about the subject matter. Especially if it’s about an experience [an audience member] hasn’t had or knows about.”
One of the speakers at the Monumentaries event was Thomas Fry, a Palmer Ridge High School senior who has been a large proponent of teen mental health for students of D-38. A member of the SEW Coalition, Fry said it’s important to share these kind of stories because they deal with topics vulnerable people can relate to.
The fact that these documentaries come from teenagers also adds to their impact in creating conversation, Fry said.
“We don’t really talk about these stories in everyday life and have conversations about them and encourage other people to share their stories,” he said. “Older generations may not have the skill set to talk about this kind of stuff because it’s very stigmatized.”
Fry said the documentaries help put these issues and experiences in a perspective which may help older generations understand how teenagers see the world, and create a new standard of open conversation for younger generations.
“Documentary film allows you to see inside the author’s perspective and make you feel and relate to their message,” Williams said.
“It’s easier to take a step in their shoes and see what they are talking about.”
At Saturday’s event, Williams screened a trailer of her film produced at the YDA. The film is set to premiere June 2, alongside her classmates’ projects, at the Richard F. Celeste Theatre at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
The Monumentaries agenda called for adults and students to view featured documentaries separately, followed by a facilitated discussion of the films, before the entire audience was brought together for a large-group discussion. Shepard said the format was a savvy way of creating intergenerational conversations on the films’ topics.
“It increases the capacity for empathy and conversation, and respectful conversation, which we are not often finding as of late,” Shepard said.
Williams said the documentaries and the way the Monumentaries agenda was designed helped to bridge the gap between the adults and the students, especially when those conversations are difficult for teenagers to have, even with their own family members, because they can be awkward or embarrassing.
“Hopefully this will make it more open for conversation to connect the two age groups,” Williams said.
“It shows perspective really well and allows people to connect, all generations to connect with whoever is showing the film or talking about their story.”
Hastings said stories are a far more effective way of communicating ideas than just a curriculum and have a way of internally pulling people toward someone’s message.
“Stories just have a way of putting people at ease,” he said. “Stories illustrate a message better than just facts and bullet points.”
In 2019, the YDA started a series titled “Our Time” which is broadcasted on Rocky Mountain PBS. Episodes of the series’ first season can be found online at rmpbs.org. The series has been picked up by the national PBS for distribution and should broadcast across the country and respective regional PBS websites by the end of the year.
Many of the Monumentaries event sponsors and partners were on hand in the high school’s commons area with information tables, while members of the local Kiwanis Club helped to staff the event.