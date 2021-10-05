Now this was a weekend that’ll be tough to top. Yep, we did it again — and completely sober this time! (A joke that Marissa’s heard enough by now, I reckon.)
It seems to be the thing to do nowadays, this practice of simple, low-key weddings followed at some point by the full-on celebration with friends and family. I wasn’t totally sold on the idea at first, but it unfolded quite beautifully and movingly in our case, beginning in Nashville on Aug. 31 and being brought home (literally) at the ranch on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Call us gluttons for punishment, scheduling our own “I re-do” ceremony and hoedown the day following our friends Patrick and Mollie Sawhill’s own matrimonial barn-bash (a truly epic occasion a few months after their own wedding), and I don’t recommend this for the socially faint of heart. There were benefits to this two-fer such as already having the barn in party mode on Sunday, cutting the shopping trips in half, and getting in on an absolutely perfect weekend weather-wise (hot even on Sunday, which beats the always-possible late September drizzle or snow).
I’ve never needed much of an excuse for gathering up friends for general mirth and merriment, and this Monumentally momentous weekend was worth the price of admission on that basis alone. Worlds collided … from my elementary schooldays in Evergreen to higher studies in Denver (Rockmont College in Lakewood, to be exact; now known as the main campus of Colorado Christian University) to music-mates, Chamber chums, car-business cronies and other assorted friends and family members. Very gratifying, especially knowing that the Broncos were in action that afternoon as we re-spoke our vows in front of God and officiant-on-call Denny Roth. (No point in pondering how many we might have lost in the days before the DVR!)
Getting to entertain with Ashtonz at the Saturday event (thanks again to the Sawhill crew for the vote of confidence) was an honor, as was being serenaded by the great country band Mosquito Pass after our own vow-exchange on Sunday. And does it get any better, in terms of wedding presents, than having a pig from Sara’s Sausage in Palmer Lake provided and roasted by our good friend Brian Sibell (who started the pork-smoking process at around 3 a.m. that day)? Wow. Thanks again to Brian, Karen and Jake for carrying on the kind of community connectedness that would make Si and Dorothy. (If you’re not hip to the Sibell family’s place in Tri-Lakes lore, it’s worth a bit of online exploration.)
Let me state here that Marissa did the heavy labor-of-love lifting, along with the light and tender touches that did not go unappreciated … thank you again, M. Among the other folks whose efforts helped things go as smoothly as could be reasonably expected (given the 300 or so comers and goers over the weekend) were our party posse including Sandy Coyne and Marie Belline, patty-preppers Lucas and Rylee Hultman (from right here in the ‘hood), grill supervisor Shawna Swierc (whom I met when she ran the bistro at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts a few years ago), Sunday’s burgermeisters Carol Dilk and her husband Mark and general helper-outer Liz Sperling. Thank you all!
It was great to have Saturday’s pasture-tour driver Tom Tsakopulos, whose story will forever connect us, on hand, too. Tom and his now-fiance Melinda got engaged earlier this summer, seven years to the day after their first date at our July 5, 2014 barn-bash. Must be something in the barn-water … birthday girl Cheryl Rogers (owner of Chyann’s Pet Care in Monument) met her squeeze Gary Nylund here a few years back, where a first dance led to what is sho-nuff thing by now. And my dad, Stan, and his wife, Susan, first crossed paths here last summer … need I go on? Consider yourselves warned!
(Fun side-notes: the used Mercedes SUV I unsuccessfully tried to sell to Marissa in 2016 when we were mere acquaintances ended up being bought by Karen Zencius of Parker. Karen’s wedding to Rob Matson was played by Ashtonz, who were also performing at Palmer Lake Pub in January 2021 for Patrick and Mollie’s first outing in the area. Crazy.)
Having my son Mike standing up with me and Marissa’s daughter Lili doing the honors on her side (along with my granddaughters Rowan and Salem and their new BFF Mylah, the youngest of Marissa’s three kids) added hugely to the occasion. As humbling, gratifying and semi-surreal as it was to be joined by so many near/dear ones, there were some notable holes in the crowd. I especially missed having my mom Lorna and late sister Shelley there — they would’ve loved Marissa, too. And for the record, I won’t be heeding the words of a friend after a tennis match the other day in which I played particularly well: “you should get married more often!” Uh, no. I believe I’ll quit while I’m (way) ahead. Here’s to us, kid!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.