Find a group for whatever you’re into. Northland Community Church members recently did just that.
Jerry Cassell, pastor, encourages members to be involved in a community group. Several members are interested in gardening. Marissa Shoback from Tri-Lakes Cares approached Pastor Cassell and asked the church to partner with Tri-Lakes Cares to help with a garden on the south side of the building. Tri-Lakes Cares will supply the space for the garden and supplies needed. A few years ago a Boy Scout constructed the beds for his Eagle Scout project. They are waiting for someone to plant vegetables and tend to the garden. The harvest from the garden will be distributed to clients so that they can have some fresh, nutritious vegetables.
The gardening group was then formed and is now an outreach to the community. Several members get together to fellowship, share gardening tips and work on the garden. I asked each member what the group means to them. All the members said that it gives them something to do and they enjoy getting together with those who share a gardening interest.
Doug Eddy, associate pastor at Northland Community Church, enjoys the fellowship and learning tips from the other members. He stated that with the recent lightning and rain that the garden is flourishing. Nitrogen from the lightning is Mother Nature’s fertilizer for the plants, he said. The garden also has a composter where they put the weeds to be composted for fertilizer in the future.
Don Simmons said he enjoys the contact with others in the group and it keeps him out of trouble and is a way to help the community.
Ken Carbaugh likes the fact that it is a way to give back to the community and he enjoys the interaction with others who share his interest.
Sharon James loves gardening. Her yard has sandy and rocky soil, so she comes to the garden to feed her love for gardening. She feels it is a very worthy project. She found out about the group at the senior lunches where she volunteers.
Eddie Rowls enjoys working with the others and giving to the community.
The club is open to anyone in the community. For more information, contact Ken Carbaugh at 720-360-5042.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.