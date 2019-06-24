I became acquainted with the Wissler family when I attended Lewis-Palmer School district in 1964. Mary Wissler was in my class. She lived on a ranch on County Line and Furrow Road, east of Monument.
I recently spoke to Mary to find out her family history.
Her great-grandfather Charles left Alsace-Lorraine for America and settled in Minnesota in 1890. He married Selma and moved to Colorado at the early 1900s. He purchased a lot of land, some on what is now Furrow Road and County Line. He also bought some land on the north side of County Line Road in Douglas County. They had two sons, Charles Jr. and Walter, and a daughter, Lucy.
The land Charles bought was heavily forested, so he partnered with the Schubarth family who owned a lumber mill on Furrow Road between Woodmoor Drive and Highway 105. The Schubarths were professional woodworkers from Germany. Charles brought his lumber to the mill. After the land was cleared Charles started to raise cattle.
At the time there was a schoolhouse on the corner of County Line Road and Furrow. The school’s teacher boarded with the Wisslers. When the school closed, Charles bought the schoolhouse and moved it to his land next to the log cabin. His son Charles Jr., worked the ranch with him.
Charles Jr. had a son, Roy, who later worked with him on the ranch. Besides raising cattle, they raised wheat, hay and alfalfa. The crops were raised mostly to feed the horses and cattle. Roy married Marie Cooper at the Little Log Church in Palmer Lake on Jan. 20, 1952. They worked the ranch while raising three daughters, Mary, Jane and Brenda.
Mary related to me that during calving season her dad got up in the middle of the night to see if any new calves were born. I asked her how they fared during a blizzard, which I have found are common in the spring. She said it was very difficult as they would have to bring the new calves inside to care for them.
When we moved back to Colorado in 1990, we attended the Little Log Church and got to know Roy and Marie Cooper. Marie was involved in the Missionary Society which I was also involved in. In 1994, Roy passed away. Marie continued to live on the ranch until she passed away in 2010.
Mary, Brenda, and Jane inherited the ranch after Marie’s passing. It is still in use as a cattle industry. There are many family members, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who enjoy spending time there.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.