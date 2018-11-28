Monumental Happenings and Histories: The Youngers – another Tri-Lakes pioneer family
While doing my story on the Lavelett family in October, I discovered that Norma Lavelett was born Norma Younger. The following is the Younger story as given to me by Norma.
In 1881 William and Adeline (Sears) Younger came to Monument with their three children, Charles, Grace and Lottie from Galesburg, Ill. Another son, Phillip, was born after coming to Colorado.
William operated a livery in Palmer Lake until 1906. Adeline and the girls ran a boarding house. Charles ran a teamster hauling lumber and supplies to Cripple Creek. He also did farming/ranching between Monument and Palmer Lake.
Charlies married Lucy Elliott, daughter of a lawyer/merchant in Monument, who also owned Elliott’s store. The store later became Fox’s Store and is now the home of Si and Dorothy Sibell on Front Street across from La Casa. They had two children, Bruce and Ruth, and lived in Monument attending school there. Norma has said Bruce was born in a house in Monument that later became an office for The Tribune.
The family later moved to Gwillimville. When Bruce finished eighth grade, his father gave him the choice to go to high school in Pueblo where an aunt taught or to farm with him. He chose to go into farming/ranching. In 1917, they purchased a ranch from Frank Aubuchon and started raising Hereford cattle and did dry-land farming.
Elliott Livery Stable in Monument was purchased and moved to the “east” ranch in the early 1920s. They also purchased another ranch in 1929 from Ruel Aubuchon. Bruce married Cora Deane Hiatt on Nov. 27, 1926. The couple lived with Charles and Lucy for 18 months and then moved to a two-room log cabin on the Ruel Aubuchon ranch.
Bruce and Deane had their first child, Ruby, in 1927 and then in 1932 twins Norman and Norma were born. Water for the house had to be hauled from a spring.
In 1929, Charles and Bruce bought a ranch in Gwillimville. Bruce and Deane moved to that ranch in 1935. There were great hay meadows on the Gwillimville ranch, which were an asset for ranching. Bruce and Charles continued to purchase land. They soon owned approximately 2,000 acres in El Paso County. Several parcels were sold to the school district, church and others.
While growing up Ruby, Norman and Norma were involved in 4-H. They showed their cattle at the El Paso County Fair. One year Norma won champion with her calf as breeding heifer. Norma also told me that when their dad bought the ranch from the Rupert family in the 1940s, which was located at the now intersection of highways 83 and 105, the Ruperts had a farm sale. Norman and a friend skipped school to go to the sale. Norman fell out of the hayloft and broke his arm. “It didn’t pay to skip school,” Norma told me.
Ruby married a Rittenhouse, but not before dating Ralph Lavelett, whom she broke up with. According to Norma, Ralph still came around and later dated and married Norma. Ruby now lives on a farm in Lewellen, Neb. Ruby and her husband had four children.
Norma and Ralph lived in Monument for many years. Ralph worked with his dad at Lavelett Trucking. Norma was secretary at Lewis-Palmer High School and was there when I was at the school in the ’60s and early ’70s. Ralph and Norma had two sons.
Norman married Delores Schafer and lived in the original ranch home. Norman encouraged his dad to use swathers and balers to harvest rather than cutting hay with horses, backraking and stacking the hay. Bruce had 50 to 75 cows that calved in early spring. After calves were weaned they were taken to Norman’s place and sold in the fall. Norman and Delores raised five children.
When I spoke with Norma about the history of her family, she told me she really had fun thinking back many years and it brought back a lot of memories of her time in the Tri-Lakes area.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument.