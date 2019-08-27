Did you know that when you walk, run, bike or do anything else on the Santa Fe Trail, you are on the roadbed which was once the Santa Fe Railroad?
The Santa Fe Trail starts at the southern end of the U.S. Air Force Academy and ends at Palmer Lake. When both railroads were operating there were towns along the way.
East Husted was started by Calvin Husted in 1866. He had a lumber mill which ran until 1866. Lumber from Black Forest was shipped to Husted to be used for the railroad as well as homes in Colorado Springs. If a family provided lumber for the railroad, they were given 500 acres of wooded land.
West Husted was in the vicinity of the north entrance to the Air Force Academy. The Santa Fe depot was a mile north of the north entrance. The foundation of the original station is still visible. While on the trail, you can see a picture of the station as it was in 1933. The town had two hotels, a general store, a post office, a saloon and a church. There was also a café called the Branding Iron.
Further north at the Baptist Road interchange was Pring Station. The town included two depots, bunkhouse for workers, section hours, a tool shed, a school and a water tower. There is still evidence of the cattle loading area, railroad bed and wood structure.
In 1871 the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad started coming through Monument. The tracks were on the west end of town, where they are today. In 1892 the Santa Fe Railroad built their tracks where the Santa Fe Trail is today. Both railroads had a depot with an agent and two trick operators. There were stockyards at each where cattle from the nearby ranches were driven through town to be shipped. The drive took place in the fall and was a very interesting day for the townspeople.
By 1949, the depots were no longer needed so they were moved to Highway 105 and became restaurants. They were later removed. The southbound trains ran on the Santa Fe tracks and the northbound ran on the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad. In 1974 the Santa Fe tracks were torn out and all traffic used the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad and the Santa Fe Regional Trail was constructed.
The trail between Monument and Palmer Lake is a beautiful part of the trail. I have been on the that part of the trail many times, either walking or riding my bike. My son and I used to make the uphill climb on our bikes to Palmer Lake. We took a picnic lunch, waded in the lake, rested and then made the trek back. It is a breeze going home as it is downhill. We listened to the wind whistling through the trees and we would usually see a train moving on the tracks. We would also see the view of Elephant Rock along the trail. It was first named Castle Rock, then Arched Rock and Phoebes Arch. In 1894, they named it Elephant Rock.
The train station in Palmer Lake was originally called Divide. The lake supplied water for the steam engines. The town of Palmer Lake also had many names. It was first called Weissport after Camillus Weiss, who was the telegraph operator for the Santa Fe Railroad. The town’s final name was Palmer Lake, named after Gen. William Palmer, who never actually lived there.
In September 2018, an apple orchard was started off the trail near Third Street in Monument. It was named the Barnhart Tree Orchard after DeLos T. Barnhart, who moved to Monument in 1898. He was a railroad section foreman and lived here over 50 years. He was instrumental in building the town’s first dependable well and distribution system.
If you would like to learn more about the history of the trail, can go to palmerdividehistory.org and click on link on the left side for “Along the Santa Fe Trail” by Jack Anthony.
