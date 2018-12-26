When I was doing my story on Little Free Libraries I went to the different libraries to see what books were there and to leave some of my own. I ran across the book “Be Still My Soul” by Randy Peterson. I found it very informative, as it lists stories behind many of the hymns I grew up with. I never paid much attention to who wrote the words or composed the music. After reading the book, I now know a lot went into the hymns. Sometimes more than one person was involved.
This week I am going to tell about some of the Christmas carols listed in the book that I have known and sung since I was a very young child. If you go caroling or see programs involving children, whether in schools or churches, you will recognize these carols.
“Little Town of Bethlehem” was written by one of the biggest preachers in the 19th century, Phillips Brooks. In 1865, he took a trip to the Holy Land, which included a horseback ride from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. He noticed “shepherds were still watching over their flocks.” In 1868, he was looking for a song for the children to sing at his Christmas service. His church organist, Lewis Radner, helped him by coming up with the tune which he came up with on Christmas Eve. Brooks wrote the words which included a fifth verse, “Where children pure and happy pray to the blessed child.” I don’t know the reasoning, but he edited out that verse. Pastor Brooks was well-loved by the children. When he passed away a 5-year-old girl asked her mother where the pastor had gone. Her mother told her he had gone to Heaven. The little girl replied “Oh, Mama, how happy the angels will be!”
“Silent Night, Holy Night” came about when the organ at the Church at St. Nicholas in the Austrian town of Oberndorp stopped working. The priest, Joseph Mohr, and the organist, Franz Gruber, worked together to come up with the song. Mohr had taken a stroll through the Alpine region and noticed how still the night was. Gruber came up with a tune that could also be played on the guitar. Mohr and Gruber “have put us next to the manger, where we are able to eavesdrop on the tender moments between Mary and her holy child.” During World War I, German and Allied soldiers made an unofficial truce to celebrate Christmas together as they sang “Silent Night.”
In the mid 1600s, the British Parliament prohibited the celebration of Christmas. It eventually was celebrated as a secular holiday with no attention to the true meaning of Christmas. In the 1800s, Charles Dickens reunited the celebration with the Christmas meaning in his story “A Christmas Carol” William Sandys played the cello and strove to restore Christian Christmas carols to English. “The First Noel” was an English carol with the music arranged by William Sandys.
There are so many more hymns in the book, too many to list. I have really enjoyed reading the history and hope you have enjoyed it as well.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.