Monumental Happenings and Histories: The old bunkhouse from McShane Ranch on the Monument/El Paso County line
I had a wonderful visit with Rick and Leah Squires and tour of their beautiful home in Monument. Rick was told that the house was originally a bunkhouse on the McShane Ranch. In 1938, it was converted into a home.
In 1983, Rick and Leah bought the property, which included the house and several outbuildings. They bought it from John McDonald who was the fire chief and worked at the weigh station. On the property they found a root cellar, which they were told some horses had fallen into, so it had been filled in with corrugated metal and other items. They uncovered it hoping to find some treasures. They discovered a box that was covered with dirt. When they opened it, they found it was only some canned goods from the 1920s. They also found glass bottles, bones that could have been from cattle or horses, barbed wire and dolls. After cleaning the root cellar out, the Squires now use it as a wine cellar and storage for canned goods.
There were also springs on the property and a pumphouse with an artisan well, along with several barbed-wire fences and some cottonwood trees. Part of their property is in the town of Monument and part sits in the county.
At one point, Rick worked as a civil engineer for various companies in other states. He and Leah had always wanted to live in Colorado. Rick eventually was able to get a job with G.E. Johnson and then go out on his own. Leah took a merchandise display and commercial art class. At one time, she did advertising layout for The Tribune and window displays for the Folk Art Gallery owned by Kelly and Lucy McGuire. The pair also had a business making and selling fireplace bellows. Rick showed me one and I was really impressed by the quality. The name of the business was Big Blow Bellows.
When Rick and Leah purchased their home, it had three rooms. Rick built additions to the home and did a lot of remodeling. The paneling he used in the dining room and the library came from the local train station. He did a beautiful job on the addition and the remodeling. There is a greenhouse on the property, which Leah uses to grow tomatoes. There is also a chicken coop that is home to five chickens that produce a few eggs a day.
Leah was involved in starting a community garden at Lavelett Park. There is a Little Free Library at the park where Leah said she would like to see gardening books. The garden beds were built by a boy scout who was working on his Eagle Scout project. Leah was also involved with an art coop, which was located next to the Sibels’ home on Front Street.
Rick has several things going on to keep him busy in his retirement. He grows hops for the Monument Hop Festival and he is a beekeeper. He also makes wooden bowls.
I really enjoyed getting to know the Squires and hearing their stories.
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.