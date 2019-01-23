Monumental Happenings and Histories: The Limbachs: Early settlers of Monument
Henry Limbach was born in Germany; he came to America in 1863 and served in the Civil War. Limbach traveled West to take part in the Indian War as a captain. He later became friends with Chief Ignacio, leader of the Ute Weeminuche band. He was also friends with Paiute Jim and his squaw.
Henry and his mother-in-law, Maria Linder, owned much of the land in and around Monument. Caroline Linder was born in Germany. She and her mother came to America in 1872. She married Henry Limbach, whom she had known since childhood. After the marriage, they came to Henry’s ranch in Monument. The ranch has just become a station for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad and was named “Henry’s Station.” The name was later changed to Monument after the beautiful rock formation to the west on the mountain.
Caroline did not speak English at the time. She was the first woman to settle in Monument and their son, Ed, was the first Caucasian child to be born in Monument. The Indians were friendly and liked to get a look at little Ed when they could.
Henry took an interest in politics and was a good businessman. He was the first mayor of Monument after it was incorporated on June 2, 1879. He also owned a saloon and barber shop. Liquor licenses were $250 a year, going up to $500 in 1897. In 1871, Henry became postmaster. In 1878, he made the post office a money order office. There were many ranchers, farmers and mill owners who were than able to send money by way of money orders. He served as postmaster until 1880.
There were two murders that occurred in Limbach Saloon. On Oct. 21, 1876, David Davidson and Francis Brown accused each other of stealing cattle. Davidson shot Brown. As a result of the murder, an ordinance was passed prohibiting shooting of firearms in town. A second tiff that resulted in death was between Rube Pribble and a Mr. Neff. Pribble accused Neff of stealing a plow from him. Pribble shot Neff and stated: “I have just killed my best friend.” As it turns out, someone else had stolen the plow and hid it.
In 1885, Charles Adams, another early settler, deeded land for a park to the town. Henry Limbach seeded the park and trees were planted. The park was named Limbach Park. Many of the homes in the Monument area are on property purchased by Limbach and Adams. Some of the homes are still standing and have been remodeled many times.
Caroline must have learned English, though I never saw it mentioned in my research. She was involved in church and charitable work and was an active member of the Presbyterian church, supporting Sunday school. She was elected to the school board as secretary in 1893. She also owned a dry goods, millinery and dressmaking store for 12 years.
The Limbachs had two daughters and four sons. Caroline died on May 3, 1918, and is buried in the Monument Cemetery along with her mother, Maria Linder. Henry moved to Denver and died on June 1, 1918.
I learned much of these interesting bits of info on the Limbach family from two local books: “Through the Years at Monument, Colorado,” by Lucille Lavelett and “Communities of the Palmer Divide,” from the Palmer Lake Historical Society and Lucretia Vaile Museum.
The Vaile Museum is located in Palmer Lake, and is home to quite a bit about the history of Monument, Palmer Lake and surrounding areas.
