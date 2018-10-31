Monumental Happenings and Histories: The history of Monument's Lavelett family
Most of my stories are based on information from books written by Lucille Lavelett. I first met Lucille when I moved to Monument in 1964. I was in sixth grade at the time. I had no interest in the history of the area, but wish I would have talked to her and asked her about her life. She was a friend of my grandmother’s and a member of the Monument Homemaker’s Club, of which I am now a member.
John Olfs was born in Germany in 1840 and immigrated to the United States in 1860. In 1871, he homesteaded 160 acres east of Monument. He married Christina Schact in 1872. Their daughter, Mary Olfs, married Phillip Hagedorn in 1891. They had six children, Lucille being one of their daughters. Mary Hagedorn passed away in 1918. There was a flu epidemic at that time, which she did not survive. Lucille caught the flu also, but she survived. Both Lucille and her sister, Mildred, married Lavelett brothers.
Lucille’s husband, Clarence, helped to prepare the roadbed of the Santa Fe underpass east of Washington Street. It would become Highway 105 in 1928. He started C. N. Lavelett Truck Line in 1929. He gathered milk from local farmers each morning and delivered to the Frink Creamery in Monument. When the creamery closed the milk was trucked to Larkspur and Colorado Springs. In the 1940s when his sons, Ralph and Leonard, were old enough to drive, he enlarged his business. His company was then known as Lavelett Trucking Fuel and Feed.
They sold stock feed and hauled and sold ignite coal from the Pike View Mine located 12 miles south of Monument. According to Norma Lavelett, the wife of their son, Ralph, sheep and hogs were loaded to take to market. A lot of hogs came from Knob Hill east of Colorado Springs. The seller wanted to make sure the hogs were well cared for on the trip that he rode along to deliver them. Trucks were making three trips a day from the last of September to November. The Feed and Fuel store was located at 243 Washington, which is now Bliss Studio. The truck line was in operation from 1929-1949.
Lucille and Clarence owned a home on Woodworth Street in Monument across from what is now Lavelett Park. The home was always open to friends of their sons and children of the neighborhood and for teenage activities. They were both 4-H leaders and sponsored Boy Scouts. Clarence was on the town board in 1936. Lucille was postmaster for 5 and 1/2 years. She never had training as a writer but listened and recorded stories about the history of the area. She retired from her job as accountant at the Air Force Academy BX and took up the hobby of writing the history of the area.
Lucille tended the flowers at the park, which was first called Pioneer Park. The name was changed to Lavelett Park and was dedicated to Lucille for her work on keeping the park beautiful.
Clarence passed away in 1957 and Lucille in 1998. I feel privileged to have known the Laveletts and to at last find out their story. Lucille’s books were “Through the Years at Monument, Colorado and “Monument’s Faded Neighbor Communities and its Folklore.”
Linda Saulnier Case is a third-generation Monument resident. She enjoys researching and sharing about the history of the founding of Monument. Contact Linda with feedback and questions on Tri-Lakes life and history at case.358linda@gmail.com.